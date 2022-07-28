5 passengers rescued from sinking boat in Boston Harbor

Around 3:56 a.m., United States Coast Guard Base Boston deployed their 45-foot response boat to a sinking 29-foot sailboat in the Boston Harbor, near Snake Island between Winthrop and Logan Airport, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Noel said.

Five people were rescued from a sinking boat in Boston Harbor early Thursday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The boat was taking on water and when the Coast Guard arrived on scene, the sinking boat was being assisted by the Winthrop Fire Department, Harbormaster, and Sea Tow, Noel said. The five people on board were rescued and there were no injuries, he added.

Advertisement

The Coast Guard escorted the sailboat as it was towed to shore, Noel said.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.