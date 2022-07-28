Baker appoints two new members to state education board

Governor Charlie Baker appointed two new members to serve on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Farzana Mohamed, an author and management consultant, and Tricia Canavan, chief executive officer of Tech Foundry, will be replacing board members Amanda Fernandez and James Morton, who completed their five-year terms at the end of June. The new board members will start in August.
“Both Ms. Canavan and Ms. Mohamed bring a unique combination of management expertise and experience in the education sector that will benefit the Commonwealth’s schools and the students they serve,” Baker said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are grateful for their commitment to help create strong educational starts for children and families in schools throughout Massachusetts.”
Mohamed is the author of “How to Negotiate Your First Job,” a book aimed at helping young professionals navigate conditions of their employment, and is a management consultant “to global clients with expertise in negotiation, process improvement, and corporate governance.”
She previously served as chief of staff and director of strategic planning at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital and holds a bachelor’s degree and two master’s from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Canavan currently serves as the chief executive officer of Tech Foundry, an economic development nonprofit that connects adults to training and placement in the information technology sector.
She was also a member of a strategic planning initiative for Springfield Public Schools, a former community college adjunct faculty member, and an executive vice president of corporate relations and advocacy at United Personnel Services, Masis Staffing in Springfield. Canavan has a bachelor’s degree from Trinity College and conducted graduate studies in American history at Boston University.
The next state education board meeting will be held at noon Aug. 15 at Department of Elementary and Secondary headquarters, 75 Pleasant Street in Malden.
