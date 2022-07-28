Baker appoints two new members to state education board

Governor Charlie Baker appointed two new members to serve on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Farzana Mohamed, an author and management consultant, and Tricia Canavan, chief executive officer of Tech Foundry, will be replacing board members Amanda Fernandez and James Morton, who completed their five-year terms at the end of June. The new board members will start in August.

“Both Ms. Canavan and Ms. Mohamed bring a unique combination of management expertise and experience in the education sector that will benefit the Commonwealth’s schools and the students they serve,” Baker said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are grateful for their commitment to help create strong educational starts for children and families in schools throughout Massachusetts.”