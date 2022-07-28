Best things to do in R.I. this week: July 29 to Aug. 5

Music history was made in Rhode Island recently, when Joni Mitchell, 78, graced the Newport Folk Festival with a surprise “Joni Jam” — her first full live set in 20 years, and the first time many have seen her since her near-fatal brain aneurysm in 2015. Now that the Ocean State has been knighted by Queen Joni, we’re ready to go forth and find this week’s fun. From the Providence Fringe Fest and Newport Jazz to seafood festivals and afternoon tea at the Newport mansions, we’ve got options for all.

NEWPORT JAZZ FEST

The storied Newport Jazz Fest runs July 29-31 at Fort Adams and the schedule is lit. Of course, as witnessed at Newport Folk, unscheduled surprises might just steal the show. You don’t have to be a jazz fan to be into this fest — Norah Jones, Celisse, Esperanza Spalding, Angelique Kidjo, and a celebration of the festival’s late creator George Wein look to be among the highlights. #FestVibes Details here.

FRINGEPVD

Let’s get strange. FringePVD: The Providence Fringe Festival, runs now through July 30, bringing together more than 300 individual artists from theater to dance. Catch dozens of in-person (and online) performances at 10 stages including WaterFire Art Center’s Campus, The Steelyard, Farm Fresh, ISCO, Lost Valley Pizza Co., and more. The full schedule is online, but upcoming highlights: a Vegan Hot Weiner Eating Contest (this I gotta see); family block party, a scavenger hunt and a closing party on Sunday night. #GetYourFringeOn. Details here.

DEDICATED MEN OF ZION

Portsmouth’s longtime Common Fence Music is now Newport Live, and they’re about to host their first-ever concert at their new Newport home-base with the North Carolina-based soul/gospel quartet, Dedicated Men of Zion, July 30. According to the billing, they blend “the origins of gospel, funk, R&B, soul, and jazz; a place where the sounds of Saturday night and Sunday morning couldn’t help but jump their lanes.” Must-listen: “The Devil Don’t Like It.” Get ready to move. $35. 73 Pelham St., Newport. 7 p.m. Details here. Read about the move here.

WATERFIRE!

Don your best Benny’s tee, perfume yourself with Autocrat, double-fist your Del’s. The most Rhode Island of Rhode Island traditions, WaterFire, on July 30, baby. You know the drill. But a few highlights: It all kicks off at Washington and Steeple at 6:30 p.m. Browse local artists and makers wares — glass, photography, jewelry, and more, including the work of WaterFire Accelerate Artist, Ysanel Torres. Head to Canal Street to watch glass blowing. Stop by the Steeple Street Stage for live tunes from Dan Mach Nolt Quartet at 8 p.m. Full schedule here.

GILDED VIBES

Tea and scones on the mansion’s grounds? Don’t mind if I do, Carson. Bristol’s stunner, Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum, offers afternoon tea — iced or hot, with fresh scones with clotted cream — and views of their stately grounds. Tickets from $15. July 29, 30, 31 and Aug. 4, 5. 101 Ferry Road, Bristol. Details here.

YOGA WITH GOATS

Downward dog with a four-legged friend at Simmons Farm in Middletown July 30. According to the event details, you’ll choose your “kid” and walk to the clover patch for a “contemplative stretch in nature.” Dress to get dirty. Strolling the working farm, you’ll see wildflowers, pigs and grazing cattle. $25. 8:30 a.m. 1942 West Main Road, Middletown. Details here. Weather permitting.

YOGA WITH BIRDS

… Or, you might practice tree pose in a bird sanctuary. “Yoga for All at the Norman Bird Sanctuary” is pay-what-you-wish, at 9:30 a.m. Shavasana + Bird song = your moment of zen. July 30. 583 3rd Beach Road, Middletown. Details here.

YOGA WITH LAVENDER

Rhody yogis, you’ve got options this week. Try boat pose in a sea of lavender in South Kingstown. “Yoga In the Lavender” takes place at the stunning Lavender Waves Farm, July 31 at 9 a.m. #MoreZen $25. 3814 Commodore Perry Highway, South Kingstown. Details here.

FREE BEACH CONCERTS

Three beautiful words. Middletown kicks off its free Summer Concert Series Aug. 1 with Travis Colby. Head to Second Beach for food trucks, beach fires and free tunes. 315 Sachuest Point Road, Middletown. 6-9 p.m. Details here. Learn more about the artist here.

SUMMER POPS

Roll out the red carpet: The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra performs their Summer Pops in the Park concert, with the theme “A Night at the Oscars.” Food trucks will be on hand (hopefully with popcorn.) BYO lawn chairs or blankets. According to their Facebook post, we can expect a night of soundtrack classics, from “Chariots of Fire” to “My Heart Will Go On” from “Titanic,” and — yes, it’s happening — “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin.” I can’t be the only ‘90s kid who can still sing that gem from start to finish. #UnbelievableSights #IndescribableFeeling. Free. Aug. 3, 7-9 p.m. Temple to Music, inside Roger Williams Park. Details here.

#PUPPYGRAM

It’s time to bring your bacon-loving best friend — no, not Robby, your pup — to Roger Williams Zoo for his moment in the spotlight. At Pup-arazzi Photo Night, they’ll provide the wacky photo backdrops, you provide your furry schmoopy (still not Robby.) This month’s theme: The Dog Days of Summer. #Puparazzi. $5 per pup. Aug. 5. 5-8 p.m. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 401-785-3510. Details here.

SANCTUARY SONGS

Mexican-American Texas-based singer-songwriter Lisa Morales brings her tunes to the Norman Bird Sanctuary Aug. 5, as part of the Newport Live x Norman Bird collab series. Cousin to Linda Ronstadt, Morales grew up in “a musical family in Tucson, Arizona, learning to perform traditional Mexican music while developing broad-ranging musical taste,” according to the show billing. Of her upcoming solo album, “She Ought to Be King,” Morales states on her website: “I’ve been looking at how strong we women are. We keep evolving and gaining more confidence with time. We don’t sink into our own shoes — we stand taller in them.” $35. 7 p.m. 583 3rd Beach Road, Middletown. Details here. Learn more about the artist here.

CHARLESTOWN SEAFOOD FESTIVAL

Three days of lawbstahs, steamahs, chowdah, lawbstah rolls, raw bah, clam cakes, fish and chips. (Hey, it’s not only Bostonians who drop their “r’s.” We all have at least one Rhody pal who talks just like ”Family Guy’s” Petah Griffin, amiright?) A Rhody fave for a reason, don’t miss the 37th annual Charlestown Seafood Festival. Sensory overload: live music, dozens of food vendors from fries to donuts, raffle, carnival, car show, fireworks. For a sense, check these photos. A Rhody summer must. Ninigret Park, 5 Park Lane, Charlestown, Aug. 5-7, 401-364-4031. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com.