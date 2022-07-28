Bill Murray and Wynonna Judd spotted at Newport restaurant

A diner, Chantal Gaston, told the outlet , “They both were seated at separate tables. They saw each other, hugged and took a photo (together) so I snapped a pic. ”

Noted Rhode Island party animal Bill Murray and Wynonna Judd were both there Monday night, dining separately, according to New Bedford radio station Fun 107.

Clarke Cooke House is apparently the place to be.

The night before, Judd had taken part in an epic Newport Folk Fest finale dubbed “Joni Jams,” which saw folk legend Joni Mitchell return to Fort Adams for the first time since 1969.

Murray, meanwhile, was in town for a sold-out benefit performance for the Redwood Library & Athenæum Tuesday night at Newport’s Jane Pickens Theater, with Jan Vogler, Mira Wang and Vanessa Perez.

You know what this means.

Rhode Island, keep your eyes peeled. Murray is apt to pop up anywhere, and has made his way to this neck of the woods before.

In 2019, Murray was spotted eating pierogies in Fall River, Mass. with “Green Book” director Peter Farrelly, a seasonal Martha’s Vineyard resident.

The two were later spotted together on Roy Carpenter’s Beach in South Kingstown, where Murray jumped on stage, crashing a Steven Smith and the Nakeds set, to belt out Van Morrison’s “Gloria.” (Watch the video. #RhodyMusicHistory.) That same summer, Murray popped up in New Bedford, Mass., to dine at Cafe Mimo and pose for pics.

Murray, 71, has built up a cult following thanks to his habit of showing up in random places doing random things — from bartending at random restaurants to crashing wedding photos and house parties. The sightings sparked a 2018 documentary — “The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons From a Mythical Man” — as well as a blog, titled Bill Murray Stories, with such entries as “Why is Bill Murray running the cash register?”

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

