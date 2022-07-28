Boston fire department responds to chemical spill in Mattapan

The Boston Fire Department arrived at 460 Walk Hill Street in Mattapan Thursday morning after getting a call about an unknown chemical spill in the chiller room, authorities said.

Around 8:45 a.m., the Boston Fire Department was notified about a chemical spill at 460 Walk Hill Street, Boston Fire Department spokesperson Brian Alkins said. A worker in the building went into the chiller room — which contains air conditioning units and heating systems — and saw a spill of an unknown chemical.

Boston Fire Department hazmat technicians responded to a spill in the chiller room of a Mattapan building Thursday morning, Boston Fire said.

The fire department prepared for a level two hazmat response, the protocol for an unknown substance, and suited up firefighters to investigate, Alkins said. The spilt chemical was determined to be a chemical used to treat the water that runs through the building’s air conditioning units, he said.

Advertisement

The chemical spill activated a level 2 hazmat response, since the chemical was unknown, according to the Boston Fire Department. Boston Fire Department Twitter

The building contains a UMass Chan Medical School laboratory, but the spill had nothing to do with the school, Alkins said.

At 10 a.m., a hazmat technician from the fire department was on scene waiting for a cleanup company to clean the spill, Alkins said.

The worker who was exposed to the chemical was evaluated by Boston Emergency Medical Services for precautionary reasons, Alkins said. He was not transported to the hospital.

The worker who was exposed to the chemical was evaluated on scene by Boston Emergency Medical Services and was not transported to the hospital, Alkins said. Boston Fire Department Twitter





Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.