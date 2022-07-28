Explore summer in an outdoor paradise nearby

“We have been doing the Explore the South Shore program for two years,” Bacon said. Samantha Woods, the watershed association’s executive director, “suggested we change it up from choosing properties to choosing a new activity each week you can do outdoors.”

There are activities that are best done in summer. The North and South Rivers Watershed Association has posted a weekly list of things to do and regional sites where you can do them — titled the “ 2022 Explore South Shore Challenge ” and gathered by nature writer Kezia Bacon of Marshfield.

The suggestions include looking for fireflies, watching a sunset over water, exploring a tidepool, taking a walk on a jetty, floating in a tube or an inflated life preserver down a river or a saltwater lagoon, and listening to music outdoors.

The weekly list, with a new outdoor activity and recommended sites each Wednesday, is offered as a useful organizational device, Bacon said.

“If we introduce a new theme on a Wednesday, that gives the typical working person some lead time before the weekend to make plans to actually do one of the suggested activities,” she said.

Parking can be an issue at some of the Challenge’s site suggestions, and some sites are closed after dark, Bacon said. All of the recommended sites posted on the “2022 South Shore Challenge” come with links, where you can find driving directions and other information. Visit nsrwa.org/get-outdoors/2022-explore-south-shore-challenge/.

The theme activity for the week of July 27 is “Identify a Dragonfly.” A staple of outdoor summer days, dragonflies also are called, among folklore names, the “devil’s darning needle.”

Take a photo of your find, Bacon urged, and then look for an online or paper reference to identify your species. Dragonflies are attracted to the banks of ponds and streams, where they hunt for smaller insects like mosquitoes. The places she suggested to look for them include Butterfly Park, Cushman Preserve, Mary’s Garden, South River Park, Harding’s Pond, Woodbine Island, and others.

Butterfly Park, located at 199 Central St., Abington, is a little park on the Shumatuscacant River offering two parking spots and looking directly over water. “Blink and you miss it,” Bacon said. Mary’s Garden, found at 290 Corn Hill Lane in Marshfield, “is another hidden treasure at the end of the lane and right on the North River. It’s a very small park with a bench,” she said, offering gorgeous views of the river and its marshes.

Another little-known treasure, Woodbine Island, located at 35 Island View Road in Weymouth, is a short way off Route 53. It features a little beach, benches, a short trail, and a view of an island on Whitman’s Pond. “You can enjoy lovely solitude on a summer night,” Bacon said. “Not many people know about it.”

For the week of Aug. 3, the theme is “Watch a Sunset.” The list’s recommendations include Damon’s Point in Marshfield, located on the Herring River. On the other side of the Herring River, Bacon said, a path in Scituate’s Driftway Conservation Park offers a view over marshes. The Spit, a slender isolated beach also in Scituate accessible by boat, is “an amazing place to watch a sunset,” she said.

Other prized sunset viewpoints include Powder Point Bridge (the access to Duxbury Beach) and Furnace Pond Beach in Pembroke. The Challenge lists 11 recommended sites in all.

The lyrical theme for Aug. 10 is “Relax and Float Downstream.” The theme for the week of Aug. 17 is “Hear Live Music Outdoors,” which recommends Scituate Heritage Days and the Marshfield Fair. The theme for Aug. 24 is “Explore a Jetty or Tide Pool.”

The full challenge list posted on the watershed’s website doesn’t end with the last sweet days of summer. It continues with new themes, and more regional sites, to the shortest days of the year.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.