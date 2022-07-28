fb-pixel Skip to main content

Forecasters warn of possible severe thunderstorms in Western, Central Mass.

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated July 28, 2022, 1 hour ago

The National Weather Service says people should keep an eye out for a few severe thunderstorms through this evening in Western and Central Massachusetts and areas of Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The most likely time for the storms is between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., forecasters said.

“The primary threats from these storms include localized damaging wind gusts, poor drainage flooding, and frequent lightning,” forecasters said in a special weather statement.

“If you have outdoor plans through this evening keep an eye to the sky and plan to move indoors as storms approach,” forecasters said.

In a forecast for states in the Northeast issued midafternoon Thursday, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center said, “The environment across the region is currently characterized by abundant low-level moisture, moderate buoyancy, and moderate to strong vertical shear. As such, the potential for severe thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts, isolated hail, and/or a brief tornado will continue for the next several hours across eastern NY and much of western New England.”

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.

