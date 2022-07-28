Former Melrose High baseball star Scott Searles keeps swinging in the Intercity League

But the 41-year-old infielder certainly has staying power because he has played in the amateur summer league for 20 years.

Scott Searles, former Melrose High baseball star and the school’s current head baseball coach, may not have light-tower power as a veteran member of the Melrose Americans of the Intercity Baseball League.

Scott Searles says baseball "is a part of who I am."

And he’s enjoying every minute of his time on Morelli Field, home park for the Americans and for Melrose High. The team is wrapping up its regular season and fighting for a playoff spot.

“I take a lot of pride of being a [Melrose High player] and to still be able to play and coach on the same field I competed on in high school,” said Searles, who has impressive career batting averages of well over .300 in the regular season and playoffs.

"Some of my current Americans teammates weren’t born when I started out in this league with the Malden A’s," he recalled, while noting that "a couple of the guys kid me that my career averages would be higher if I had retired a couple of years ago."

A Middlesex League All-Star in high school, Searles was also a starting guard on the basketball team. He has been head baseball coach since 2019 and each of his teams have advanced to the postseason. This year’s improving team went 13-7.

Searles was previously an assistant coach at Melrose for one season, then at Wakefield High and Division 3 champion Austin Prep.

"The only school I would have gone to as head coach," he said, "was Melrose."

His family connection to baseball includes his grandmother’s brother, the late Eddie Pellagrini, the former Red Sox infielder and longtime Boston College baseball coach for whom BC’s home diamond is named.

"He’d play Wiffleball with us in the backyard and teach us the pickup slide by using a pillow in our living room," said Searles, whose younger brother, Dan, was a high school baseball teammate. "And our uncle, Richard Bushee, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates out of Melrose High, was a huge influence."

Searles’ father, Douglas, played football and basketball at Melrose High and his mother, Betty, was a softball player.

Searles, an MBTA trackman and welder who works the overnight shift at Wellington Station, said he was fortunate to have been coached by Dave Wilbur at Melrose High and Jim Gantt at Division 2 power Catawba College in Salisbury, N.C.

"They taught you to respect the game," said Searles, a senior starter on the 2004 Catawba team that set the former program record with 42 victories, "and that’s what I try to teach my players."

Wilbur said Searles was one of the best players he coached over nine seasons at Melrose.

"He was a hard worker with a great attitude," said Wilbur, who retired as head coach at Beverly High in 2018 and is a Massachusetts High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee. "The fact he’s still playing shows his love for the game and he sets a great example for his players at Melrose High."

Gantt, Catawba’s head coach since 1996, said he will never forget Searles’ passion for the sport and his leadership.

“Scott is one of my favorite players of all time, he played every game as if it was the seventh game of the World Series, and his work ethic was second to none,” said Gantt. “He could turn the double play with the best of them, and he was a mentor to our younger players.”

The 2004 Catawba team was also the college’s first to advance to the Division 2 playoffs and Searles, originally a walk-on freshman, said that "every time they made a big play or pitch, I was rooting just as hard for them as I was for myself in those moments."

His nickname in high school was "Scooter," but that quickly changed in college to "Boston" because of his accent.

One of his college teammates, Dennis Love, Searles said, "had a deep southern accent that even his fellow southerners couldn’t understand but somehow, we understood each other, so we sat together on the team bus."

Former Melrose High pitcher Brandon McSorley is now playing at Catawba, thanks to Searles’ recommendation.

"I’m fortunate that my wife, Nicole, supports my being a coach and a player," said Searles, "because baseball is a part of who I am."

The couple reside in Melrose and have two children, son Ryder, 4, and 1-year-old daughter Noelle.

“When people visit our home and ask Ryder what position he hopes to play someday,” said Searles, “he always answers ‘coach.’ "

