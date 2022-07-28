A former US attorney will review that chaotic middle school lockdown incident in Providence

The school went into lockdown, delaying dismissal until 4 p.m. and stoking fear among parents, but no gun was found.

A spokesman for the Rhode Island Department of Education confirmed this week that attorney Robert Corrente, who served as US attorney for the District of Rhode Island from 2004 to 2009, was hired to review the incident at Nathanael Greene Middle School.

A former US attorney is conducting an independent review of a May incident at a Providence middle school in which administrators were accused of not immediately calling 911 after a report that a student had a gun in the school.

Providence Police Department officials said the department was not informed about the incident for more than an hour after a school administrator believed they saw a gun, and that police should have been contacted immediately.

The incident came a month after an unloaded handgun was found in the school, and two days after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

Mayor Jorge Elorza has called for the school’s principal, Demetri Sermons, to be fired, but the district has not taken action.

It’s unclear when Corrente’s review will be completed. Students return to school in one month.

