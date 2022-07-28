Here’s what 36 transportation-focused groups want R.I. gubernatorial hopefuls to do

PROVIDENCE — In an open letter Wednesday, 36 Rhode Island organizations that are involved in some way in transportation advocacy made a set of policy recommendations to the eight people running for governor.

The nonprofits and community groups that signed onto the letter range from the American Planning Association – Rhode Island Chapter to the Working Families Party. Their missions include transportation, the environment, racial justice, housing and more. In sum, they say the state’s transportation system “is failing to keep pace with the needs of our residents, our economy and our planet.”

“We believe that Rhode Islanders deserve a transportation system that provides for their diverse mobility needs, reduces air pollution, improves local economic development, supports affordable housing development, and cuts greenhouse gas emissions,” the letter says.