Here’s what 36 transportation-focused groups want R.I. gubernatorial hopefuls to do

PROVIDENCE — In an open letter Wednesday, 36 Rhode Island organizations that are involved in some way in transportation advocacy made a set of policy recommendations to the eight people running for governor.
The nonprofits and community groups that signed onto the letter range from the American Planning Association – Rhode Island Chapter to the Working Families Party. Their missions include transportation, the environment, racial justice, housing and more. In sum, they say the state’s transportation system “is failing to keep pace with the needs of our residents, our economy and our planet.”
“We believe that Rhode Islanders deserve a transportation system that provides for their diverse mobility needs, reduces air pollution, improves local economic development, supports affordable housing development, and cuts greenhouse gas emissions,” the letter says.
Among the specific recommendations: Fully fund the state’s transit master plan and bike mobility plan; work with the MBTA to electrify the system and increase service; deprioritize highway expansion and integrating biking, walking and buses into road projects; and reform zoning to incentivize multifamily housing near major transit hubs.
“Rhode Island’s next Governor will have the opportunity to address key quality of life issues, including affordability, mobility, health, climate, and housing access by addressing the problems with our transportation system,” the letter concludes. “A clear vision for transportation is needed to help Rhode Island thrive.”
Governor Dan McKee is running for a full term in a September Democratic primary against, among others, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and former CVS executive Helena Foulkes. The state Republican Party has endorsed businesswoman Ashley Kalus. The general election is in November.
Read the full letter here:
