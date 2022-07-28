Man recalls finding teenage boy dying on a Dorchester street

“I heard people saying ‘Call 911′ and when I walked down the steps I saw his feet, his flip flops, hanging out right there,” the 42-year-old Sanders said, pointing at the sidewalk in front of the driveway at 47 Ellington St.

Sanders was in the living room of his home on Ellington Street in Dorchester around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday night when he heard about 10 gunshots. He stepped outside and looked toward adjacent Erie Street - and spotted a teenager collapsed in the street.

It was only afterwards that Chris Sanders realized he knew the boy.

Sanders rushed over to the boy and said it appeared he was having a seizure as he lay near the driveway.

Advertisement

“I was looking at him trying to see if I could find the [bullet] hole,” Sanders said. “I took his shirt off and his eyes were already rolling in the back of his head. That’s when the cops pulled up.”

Sanders said he stepped aside once Boston police arrived and an officer began administering CPR on the victim. The victim was rushed to an undisclosed Boston hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Boston police and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office.

Sanders said he didn’t realize it until then that the boy was friends with his nephew. He said the boys used to hang out in the playground at the corner of Erie and Ellington Streets, just a few feet away from where the victim lay Wednesday night.

Chris Sanders on his porch on Ellington Street near where a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot last night. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

“He’d come up here and talk to my nephew,” Sanders said. “They’d come sit up here ... they’d play on their phones and talk about the video games that they play together.”

The name of the teenager Sanders tried to help has not been released by Boston police. The victim was the city’s 17th homicide victim this year and the second teenager to fall victim to gun violence, according to police records.

Advertisement

Jucelena Gomes was 16 years old when she was shot near Codman Square in Dorchester Jan. 2 in the first murder of the year in Boston. No arrests have been reported in Gomes’ homicide.

Sanders grew up on Ellington Street and said there are a lot of families and kids in the neighborhood.

“Lately it’s been quiet,” he said. “It’s nothing but families around ... Everybody knows everybody and we just look out for each other.”

The teenager’s homicide prompted one neighborhood pastor to consider expanding outreach efforts to youth near Franklin Park where his church is located.

“This incident opened my eyes,” Pastor Simon Demosthene of the Global Reach Evangelical Missionary Church told the Globe. “It’s telling me I need to do more.”

Demosthene, whose church is located a few streets away from the shooting scene, said he was in Bible study when he noticed a police car rush by Wednesday night, but he was unaware of the severity of the violence until the following day.

”It’s sad to learn that someone lost their life,” he said during a phone interview Thursday morning.

He said he has been at the church for five years and said he feels safe in the neighborhood, which is located on the eastern side of Franklin Park, just off Blue Hill Avenue, but also added he was not necessarily surprised to hear about the slaying.

Advertisement

He thought there could always be more collaboration between police and local residents, saying it was important for those in the neighborhood to see law enforcement engaged with their community.

Demosthene said he had recently been contemplating launching activities to keep youths off the streets and away from violence. Specifically, he had thought about hosting a sidewalk art show, where local artists would be invited to paint.

Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy, who lives in Dorchester about a mile away from the homicide scene, said the news of the teen’s slaying stopped her in her tracks when she learned of it.

”No mother in any neighborhood in our city should have to worry about their child getting gunned down when he was out playing basketball,” she said.

Referring to a television interview the victim’s mother gave Wednesday night, she added, “It’s heartbreaking to know she was texting him, saying ‘Get home on time.’”

She said there are no easy answers when it comes to combating street violence, adding that authorities need to hold those responsible for the bloodshed accountable for their actions.

”What do we do? What do we do as a city?” she asked. “We have to talk about the violence.”

Mayor Michelle Wu and Hayden, the Suffolk district attorney, and District 4 City Councilor Brian Worrell attended a press conference on Ellington Street Wednesday night.

“Any time there is any incident of gun violence in our community it is absolutely unacceptable,” Wu said, according to a recording of the press conference. “And when we see the loss of life, particularly a young child, we are all robbed of the potential, the life that was ahead of this young person.”

Advertisement

Hayden urged any one with knowledge of what happened to come forward to police.

“One homicide in our city is one too many,” he said at the press conference. “They’re all tragic, but when it happens to someone of tender years, when it happens to a young teenager, that obviously strikes right at the very heart and right at the very fabric of our communities and our children.”

Worrell recalled growing up in the neighborhood and going to nearby Franklin Park.

“We need to stop the violence in our streets,” he said at the press conference. “And it’s going to take all of us, it’s going to take all of us here in the city of Boston to make sure we’re coming together as a community to end gun violence.”

No arrests have been made. The homicide remains under investigation, authorities said.

Material from prior Globe coverage was used in this report.

This is a developing story.













John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.