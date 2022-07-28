Mass. Senate president won’t voluntarily recognize staff union effort, doesn’t ‘see a path forward’

“The Senate does not at this time see a path forward for a traditional employer-union relationship in the Senate as we are currently structured,” she wrote in a staff email on Thursday evening.

Nearly four months after legislative staff in the Massachusetts Senate formally asked President Karen E. Spilka to recognize them as an employee union, Spilka rejected the effort.

In a statement Thursday night, a group that has dubbed itself the Massachusetts State House Employee Union said “it is not up to an employer to decide when their workers can form a union — that choice belongs to the workers.”

Since April, staff have been represented by a local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, who delivered a letter to Spilka’s office months ago saying that a “strong majority” of around 200 staff members had signed union cards and were asking for voluntary recognition.

Democratic Senators were briefed on Spilka’s decision earlier Thursday, where they heard from Senate Counsel that lawyers found many issues with the possibility of Senate workers having a union, Senator William N. Brownsberger told reporters.

At issue is a piece of state law that carves out legislative staff from the definition of public employees who may collectively bargain. According to Senate officials, making a change to this law to include legislative employees would open the door to a host of other changes, including rewriting campaign finance and ethics laws, as legislative staff often work political jobs, too.

State senators are re-elected every two years. Officials told reporters that because one Legislature can’t pass binding legislation to the next, a union contract would have to be re-negotiated every legislative session. And if the Senate unionized and the House did not, there could be a disparity within the building.

The staff could technically enter into a contract instead of a collective bargaining agreement, but they would not have the same rights. Officials said the few other states with legislative employee unions operate under a far different set of laws, and that employees are more centralized or have less direct contact with members of their Legislatures.

The members of legislative staff who had hoped to be covered by a new union perform much of the behind-the-scenes work in one part of the State House. They are the aides, policy directors, spokespeople, and chiefs of staff who draft legislation, interact with residents, and provide constituent services. Staffers said they selected IBEW Local 2222 to represent them in part because the union doesn’t lobby in state politics as actively as other unions do.

The group, which staff dubbed the Massachusetts State House Employee Union, had hoped for a commitment from Spilka to address what they say are key systemic issues that predate her presidency. They cite unequal pay, gaps in health care coverage, and what they frame as a culture that allows discrimination and harassment.

In her email Thursday, Spilka invited aides to hear Senate Counsel “discuss their review” on Friday at 3 p.m.

“Any staff interested in learning more should plan to attend this in-person meeting,” the president wrote.

Staff Thursday night slammed Spilka for making the announcement in the final hours of the formal legislative session which ends Sunday night, and said that they have no intention of stopping their union effort. They were also critical of the Ashland Democrat for calling a meeting in the middle of the day on what union organizer Evan Berry called “the busiest week of the legislative session.”

“Not only did this happen at the very end of the legislative session, but this comes at a time when we are working to keep this building afloat,” said Berry, who works as the communications director for Senator Becca Rausch.

Tara Wilson, a legislative and budget director in the Senate, said leadership has “closed the door without reason.”

“We are not conceding anything right now,” she said. “there is a path forward here, we just need to get that door back open.”

In the last few weeks, the Senate has implemented a new pay structure for staff, and the Senate passed an amendment onto a sweeping economic development bill that would expand which state employees have health care coverage on their first day of work. It’s not certain whether the health care coverage will make it out of conference committee, where the Senate is negotiating the bill with the House, which did not include the proposal.

A similar proposal was included in the Senate’s state budget bill, but was killed in negotiations with the House.

“I remain committed to making the Senate a great place to serve the people of the Commonwealth while building a career,” Spilka said in her email to staff Thursday. “We will continue our efforts to improve working conditions, benefits , and salaries , and we will incorporate staff input as we have done throughout my tenure.”

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.