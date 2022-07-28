Most of Rhode Island now facing ‘severe drought’ conditions

In “severe drought” conditions, air and water quality is poor, trees are brittle and susceptible to insets, fish kills occur, and irrigation ponds run dry, according to the US Drought Monitor.

The majority of the state had been in a “moderate drought” in recent weeks. But now 91 percent of the state is in a “severe drought” while the southern coastline remains in a “moderate drought” and much of Block Island is merely “abnormally dry.”

PROVIDENCE — Drought conditions are growing worse in Rhode Island, with most of the state now facing a “severe drought,” according to the US Drought Monitor map released Thursday.

“We are seeing increasing dryness in our forests, which tends to weaken and stress the trees, making them more susceptible to insects and disease,” said Kenneth Ayars, chief of agriculture and forestry for the state Department of Environmental Management.

Rhode Island has had 58 wildfires so far this year. Most have been small fires, and that number is about average for this time of year, Ayars said. “But certainly the risk gets higher as we continue to experience these abnormally dry conditions,” he said. “So our forest fire team is always on guard and preparing to try to avoid larger fires.”

The Department of Environmental Management issued a statement Thursday, urging Rhode Islanders “to exercise care in the following weeks when conducting open burns, operating equipment, having campfires, or using any ignition sources.”

This summer’s lack of substantial precipitation has led to an elevated fire danger in the state, the statement said.

“While a burn ban has not been issued at this time by DEM, fuels such as grasses, leaf and pine litter, and twigs have dried out,” the agency said. “There is also more dead fuel on the forest floor because of recent storms and insect damage. These fuels will be more susceptible to ignition and potentially start an unwanted wildfire.”

Residents who want to conduct open air burning must get a permit from their local fire district officials, the agency said.

“Be sure to contact your local fire department before lighting any fires to ensure it is safe to do so,” the statement said. “Individuals who cause a brush fire can be held liable for all suppression costs and damages regardless of intent, use, or issuance of valid burning permit.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor uses five classifications: abnormally dry, moderate, severe, extreme, and exceptional. Rhode Island has never seen “exceptional” drought conditions, but in 2020 most of the state found itself in “extreme” drought conditions for the first time in at least 20 years.

Ayars said farmers are actually feeling the impact more this year than in 2020. The farmers are likely feeling the cumulative effect of dry, hot summers, he said, noting that climate change is a big factor.

“They are noticing it,” he said of farmers. “A lot depends on the site specifics and the type of irrigation system they use, and the southern part of the state is being more impacted.”

Some farmers are reporting that their water sources are running dry, Ayars said. For example, one farmer contacted the agency on Saturday because his pond had run dry, and the state issued a permit for that farmer to dig a new pond immediately rather than waiting the usual two months, he said.

Ayars said more hot and dry weather is expected in Rhode Island in the coming week. “Looking ahead, I don’t see much rain, to be honest, other than an occasional popup thunderstorm,” he said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.