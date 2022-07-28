A nice chunk of change: Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.1 billion

Tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Friday. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. in Atlanta, Ga.

If you want the lump sum rather than the annual payments, the prize would be an estimated $648.2 million, the Massachusetts State Lottery said.

Feeling lucky? The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $1.1 billion, the third largest US lottery jackpot ever.

One of the state’s own games, the Megabucks Doubler, has reached its highest level ever, $14 million, or an immediate lump sum of $10.68 million, Lottery officials also said.

Tickets are $1 each and can only be purchased in Massachusetts. The next drawing is at 9 p.m. Saturday.

“When playing Mega Millions, Megabucks Doubler and other lottery games, we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” Mark William Bracken, interim executive director of the Lottery, said in a statement.

The only other jackpots in the US bigger than Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot have been a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in 2016, and a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot in 2018, the Lottery said.

Friday’s prize has grown so large because it has been more than three months since anyone matched the game’s six numbers and snagged the jackpot. That amounts to 29 consecutive drawings without a winner.

Before rushing out to buy a truckload of tickets, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

Massachusetts residents have gotten unbelievably lucky before. A 53-year-old Massachusetts resident won the sixth largest US prize in 2017, a $758.7 million Powerball jackpot.

Material from Globe wire services was included in this report.