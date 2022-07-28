Officials confirm 36 new monkeypox cases in Massachusetts

State health officials diagnosed 36 new cases of monkeypox in the past seven days, according to a Thursday statement by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The announcement brings the total number of cases detected in Massachusetts to 115.

The cases were discovered in 36 adult men from July 21 to 27. Health officials said they were working to identify close contacts with the infected individuals.

There have been 4,639 cases of monkeypox reported in the United States as of Wednesday, the statement said. Massachusetts has reported 115 since the diagnosis of the state’s first case on May 18.