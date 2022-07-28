Where do R.I. candidates for governor stand on shoreline access?

This year, it comes at a time when shoreline rights are very much in question, with disputes up and down the coast. And it comes at a time when several people are jockeying to be the person who declares Governor’s Bay Day. As we approach this important annual event that offers free state beach parking and beach bus rides, we checked in with the major gubernatorial candidates on shoreline access in the Ocean State.

But we also dug a little deeper into the sand. We asked every candidate whether they’d sign proposed legislation to solidify shore access. It would give Rhode Islanders the right to access the shore within six feet of the recognizable high tide line, rather than the controversial mean high tide line. It passed the House unanimously this year but didn’t get a vote in the Senate. Would gubernatorial candidates sign it? We got: Yes: 3; Maybe: 1; “Yeah, but it doesn’t go far enough”: 2.

We also asked whether the mean high tide line is the right way to mark the boundary between public and private rights. And we asked how the candidates would improve shore access in general.

Here’s what five Democratic candidates in the September primary, and the Republican Party’s endorsed candidate for the November general election said, edited for length in some cases.

Governor Dan McKee, incumbent Democrat running in the September primary

On whether he’d sign the recognizable high tide line bill: Maybe. “I support the rights and privileges to the shore as laid out in our Constitution, and this bill provides clarity to that access. I would be inclined to sign this bill, but would want to see more analysis on the potential impacts to private property owners.”

On the use of the mean high tide line as the public access boundary: “The concept of a recognizable high tide line, as outlined in H8055A, provides a clear and visible boundary of public vs. private property along the shoreline. The mean high tide, while statistically generated, does not provide a clear demarcation to property owners, beachgoers, or public officials.”

What else can be done? “My goal is to provide a clear and recognizable standard that grants equal access statewide. There should also be coordination with municipalities to better publicize access points to the shore. I will plan to task the Department of Environmental Management and the Coastal Resources Management Council with reviewing the availability of public access points, and gaps, to provide recommendations on areas where new access points can be developed — especially in the urban core.”

Helena Foulkes, former CVS executive and Democratic primary candidate

On whether she’d sign the recognizable high tide line bill: “I would sign it.”

On the use of the mean high tide line as the public access boundary: “Protecting Rhode Islanders’ access to the shore is critical, which is why I support HB8055. I am certainly open to additional conversations in the future about the best way to ensure that Rhode Islanders are free to exercise their constitutional right to the shore.”

What else can be done? “The state needs to do a better job of maintaining our existing public access points so they can be enjoyed by all, increase the overall number of public access points, and continue making investments in clean water infrastructure. As governor, I will call for the abolition of the politically-appointed supervisors of the CRMC, bringing its mission and professional staff under a new Cabinet-level position: the Secretary of Climate Action. The CRMC’s mission is too important to Rhode Islanders to be siloed from other agencies and mired in parochial politics. Additionally, I will call for a significant increase in the resources and staff allocated to CRMC.”

Ashley Kalus, Republican businesswoman and GOP’s endorsed candidate for the general election

On whether she’d sign the recognizable high tide line bill: “As governor, I would sign H8055 if it came to my desk. This is a bipartisan issue and passed unanimously in the House last session.”

On the use of the mean high tide line as the public access boundary: “Everyone recognizes that the mean high tide line is near impossible to distinguish and has caused issues in the past. Moving the standard to the recognizable high tide line plus six feet is a common-sense solution to protect beachgoers and expand access to our shores.”

What else can be done? “One significant way in which my administration will help ensure greater access to the shore is by working with localities to expand parking around access points. We’ve all experienced the frustration of pulling up to a beach only to be met by a row of ‘no parking’ signs. Further, I’ll continue to support the mission of CRMC to preserve, protect, develop, and restore coastal resources so that Rhode Islanders can take advantage of all the Ocean State has to offer for generations to come.”

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, Democratic primary candidate

On whether she’d sign the recognizable high tide line bill: “Yes, I would sign a law that once again protects Rhode Islanders’ constitutional right to shoreline access — especially daylight access at the seaweed line.” (There seems to be a bit of wiggle room here, but in a follow-up, her campaign said that she would sign H8055 sub A.)

On the use of the mean high tide line as the public access boundary: “Use of the mean high tide line in state law is confusing and does not give Rhode Islanders much public access to the shoreline. … During my time in office, I have seen the benefits and importance of clear communications and guidelines for the general public. That’s why I support the wrack line, also known as the seaweed line, as a better way to demarcate the line between public and private property.”

What else can be done? “As governor, I would work to improve their access to our public beaches by funding free beach passes for our federally recognized tribal members. I would also sign legislation that supports shoreline access by the general public, similar to that proposed by Chairwoman (Terri) Cortvriend. Finally, I would increase the ability of important coastal government entities like the Coastal Resources Management Council so that they can better monitor and support responsible shoreline access.”

Matt Brown, former secretary of state and Democratic primary candidate

On whether he’d sign the recognizable high tide line bill: “I’d sign H8055 Sub A, but I think we need legislation that goes further. Rhode Islanders should have a right to the shore as far as the sand goes. The line should be the vegetation line.”

On the use of the mean high tide line as the public access boundary: “The Mean High Tide Line is an unclear marker and is often under water for the vast majority of the day. The right to access the shore isn’t real as long as people need sophisticated scientific equipment to figure out where they can and cannot go.”

What else can be done? “As Governor I would support ensuring Rhode Islanders have a right to the shore up to the vegetation line, increasing bus routes to the beach, eliminating parking fees at state beaches, and reining in the fire districts that are buying up and privatizing more and more of our coastline.”

Luis Daniel Muñoz, health care advocate and Democratic primary candidate

On whether he’d sign the recognizable high tide line bill: “It’s not enough, but maybe a start. I wouldn’t veto legislation that extends the distance, but I believe it should be up to the vegetation line.”

On the use of the mean high tide line as the public access boundary: “I believe access should be up to the vegetation line. Humanity has a right to the oceans. The legislation should be considered a first step, but not the end of this fight.”

What else can be done? “In my opinion, the public does not have enough access, while historical injustices against indigenous people persists and have manifested in outrageous rights of way complaints. The state does little to support the public, and indigenous people, since there is no legitimate budget to address the investigations of rights of way, which are often handed off to law students for investigation.” (Muñoz’s campaign pointed to an opinion piece he co-wrote with Bella Noka in The Providence Journal.)

