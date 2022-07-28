Biden, Xi conversation comes amid varied tensions

The call began at 8:33 a.m. and ended at 10:50 a.m., according to the White House. It took place as Biden aims to find new ways to work with the rising global power and strategies to contain China’s influence around the world. Differing perspectives on global health, economic policy, and human rights have long tested the relationship — with China’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine adding further strain.

WASHINGTON — President Biden and China’s Xi Jinping held the fifth conversation of their presidencies Thursday, speaking for more than two hours as they chart the future of their complicated relationship at a time of simmering economic and geopolitical tensions.

The latest pressure point has been House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan, the island that governs itself democratically and receives informal defensive support from the United States, but which China considers part of its territory. Beijing has said it would view such a trip as a provocation, a threat US officials are taking with heightened seriousness in light of Russia’s incursion into Ukraine.

“If the US insists on going its own way and challenging China’s bottom line, it will surely be met with forceful responses,” Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, told reporters earlier this week. “All ensuing consequences shall be borne by the US.”

Pelosi would be the highest-ranking US elected official to travel to Taiwan since Republican Newt Gingrich visited the island in 1997 when he was House speaker. Biden last week told reporters that US military officials believed it was “not a good idea” for the speaker to visit the island at the moment.

The conversation comes as Biden has moved to shift US reliance off Chinese manufacturing, including Senate passage Wednesday of legislation to encourage semiconductor companies to build more high-tech plants in the United States. Biden wants to marshal global democracies to support infrastructure investments in low- and middle-income nations as an alternative to China’s “Belt and Road Initiative,” which aims to boost China trade with other global markets.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wisc. judge finds no evidence of election fraud

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge said Thursday that a Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election found “absolutely no evidence of election fraud,’’ but did reveal contempt for the state’s open records law by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and a former state Supreme Court justice he hired.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn awarded about $98,000 in attorneys’ fees to the liberal watchdog group American Oversight, bringing an end in circuit court to one of four lawsuits the group filed. Vos’s attorney, Ron Stadler, said he was recommending that Vos appeal the ruling.

The fees will be paid by taxpayers, which is why the judge said she was not also awarding additional punitive damages against Vos. Costs to taxpayers for the investigation, including ongoing legal fees, have exceeded $1 million.

“I think the people of the state of Wisconsin have been punished enough for this case,’’ Bailey-Rihn said. “I don’t think it does anyone any good to have punitive damages placed on the innocent people of this state.”

All of American Oversight’s lawsuits stem from records requests it made to Vos and Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired by Vos in June 2021 to investigate the 2020 presidential election won by President Biden. Vos ordered the investigation under pressure from election loser Donald Trump, who continues to falsely claim there was widespread fraud in Wisconsin and that Biden’s win should be decertified, which is impossible and which Vos has repeatedly refused to support.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Senate GOP’s block of burn pits bill angers veterans, Democrats

Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked a bill to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits weeks after the measure initially sailed through the Senate with 84 votes, angering Democrats, veterans groups, and comedian Jon Stewart, a leading proponent to aid the community.

Senator Jon Tester, Democrat from Montana, chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, was particularly incensed by the turn of events. Tester, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat from California, other lawmakers, and Stewart on Thursday morning joined veterans outside the Capitol — who originally came to Washington to see the bill pass — to assail the GOP.

‘’It just makes the gut punch that more devastating,’’ Stewart said, given the number of veterans who came to Washington hoping the bill would pass. ‘’Their constituents are dying.’’

‘’This is a disgrace,’’ he added.

The bill would significantly change how the Department of Veterans Affairs cares for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances by compelling the VA to presume that certain illnesses are linked to exposure to hazardous waste incineration, mostly focused on the issue of burn pits from recent wars. That would remove the burden of proof from the injured veterans.

Democrats accused Republicans of voting against it in retaliation for a deal announced earlier by Senate majority meader Chuck Schumer, Democrat from New York, and Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat from West Virginia, that will allow Democrats to move ahead on an economic, health care, and climate package without Republican votes.

Republicans say that’s not true. They point instead to a budgetary policy dispute between the two parties.

WASHINGTON POST

Pa. Republican hit over ties to far-right site

Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, is facing intense criticism for his ties to a far-right social media site, Gab, that traffics in white nationalist rhetoric and whose founder has made overtly antisemitic comments in recent days.

Mastriano, who will face a Jewish Democrat on the ballot in November, paid the site $5,000 for ‘’campaign consulting’' in April ahead of the state’s May 17 primary. Since Media Matters for America, a liberal group, first surfaced the expenditure in April, Mastriano has evaded growing concerns about his association to the site.

On Tuesday, the Jerusalem Post reported that Gab chief executive Andrew Torba responded to the criticism during a live stream in which he said that neither he nor Mastriano do interviews with non-Christian media.

‘’My policy is not to conduct interviews with reporters who aren’t Christian or with outlets who aren’t Christian and Doug has a very similar media strategy where he does not do interviews with these people. He does not talk to these people. He does not give press access to these people,’’ Torba said. ‘’These people are dishonest. They’re liars. They’re a den of vipers and they want to destroy you. My typical conversation with them when they e-mail me is ‘repent and accept Jesus Christ as your lord and savior.’ I take it as an opportunity to try and convert them.’’

Then, after Anti-Defamation League chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt criticized Mastriano on MSNBC for using Gab, Media Matters reported that Torba posted a separate video on Tuesday attacking Jews.

‘’This is a Christian nation. Christians outnumber you by a lot — a lot,’’ Torba said in the video posted on Gab. ‘’We’re not going to listen to 2 percent. You represent 2 percent of the country, okay? We’re not bending the knee to the 2 percent anymore.’’

He added that ‘’Christian nationalists’' are ‘’done being controlled and being told what we’re allowed to do in our own country by a 2 percent minority or by people who hate our biblical worldview, hate our Christ, hate our Lord and savior.’’

Gab, founded in 2016 by Torba, is where a gunman who killed 11 people during a 2018 Shabbat service at a Pittsburgh synagogue posted his antisemitic screeds. It’s also where some rioters supporting then-President Donald Trump made their plans to attack the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop the confirmation of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

Mastriano organized buses to Washington for the Stop the Steal rally on that day and was outside the Capitol when the pro-Trump mob laid siege to the building, but he has said he did not join others who violently stormed their way inside.

Mastriano, a state senator, continues to spread the lie that the 2020 election was rigged against Trump. As a candidate, he has mostly shut out the mainstream press and has avoided calls in recent weeks to explain his relationship to Gab and Torba.

In a May interview, Mastriano told Torba: ‘’Thank God for what you’ve done.’’

On Thursday, Torba shared a screenshot on Gab of an article about his relationship with Mastriano, sharing his campaign website and asking followers to ‘’chip in a few bucks to thank him for standing his ground.’’

One Gab user with the name PUREBLOODRedPatriot replied: ‘’This is all about him running against a Jew.’’

WASHINGTON POST