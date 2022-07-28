Plea deal for trucker whose dislodged tire killed detective

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A truck driver is expected to accept responsibility for causing the death of a state police detective who was struck by a dislodged tire as he was assisting a driver alongside Interstate 95.

Scott Willett, 55, of Patten, reached a plea agreement in which he'll pay a fine and have his license suspended, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Detective Ben Campbell, 31, was fatally injured when a tire from Willett's truck fell off and hit him on April 3, 2019. He was headed to a training event when he stopped to help a driver in a snowstorm in Hampden.