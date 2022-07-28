Senate GOP splinters, allowing Dem wins as GOP deputies angle for future

And in late June, 15 Republicans joined all 50 members of the Democratic caucus to pass the most expansive gun violence prevention legislation in nearly 30 years. A few Republicans are even trying to round up a similar level of support for legislation that would codify the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that guaranteed the right to same-sex marriage.

Seventeen Republicans joined 47 members of the Democratic caucus to approve the $280 billion Chips and Science Act, a bid to relaunch the domestic semiconductor industry. That follows 15 Republicans last week joining 49 members of the Democratic caucus to confirm Judge J. Michelle Childs to a seat on the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, giving her a leg up toward the ultimate judicial promotion of the Supreme Court.

WASHINGTON — For the third time in a month, Senate Republicans on Wednesday splintered on a key vote and ushered a Democratic priority toward President Biden’s desk.

It’s an unusual burst of bipartisanship under the watch of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, whose leadership team has been remarkably unified for years. Instead, as McConnell himself supported two of the recent measures, his deputies broke into competing ranks and demonstrated small — but important — differences in how they approach the current 50-50 Senate and how they might possibly lead Republicans in the post-McConnell future.

Advertisement

Officially, Senate Republicans view these as singular moments in which policy and politics merged to prove mutually beneficial.

‘’You can’t interpret too much out of this other than these are sort of, I think, one-off issues,’’ Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 leader as minority whip, said after Wednesday’s vote.

Senator John Cornyn of Texas, who spent a decade in official leadership posts, said Wednesday, ‘’I refuse to be in that camp that says we can’t do anything with Democrats because we don’t want them to get any wins.’’

Advertisement

Cornyn said the parties remain at loggerheads on the ‘’major problems’' of inflation, crime, and border security, which will be the GOP’s focal point in the November elections. ‘’But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t look for other opportunities,’’ he said.

And McConnell, in interviews in late June, after he supported the gun violence prevention bill, said that it would make ‘’America safer’' and also give Republicans a chance to appeal to voters ‘’in the suburbs that we need to regain to hopefully be a majority next year.’’

To be sure, Republicans are not falling in line behind the Biden agenda. Next week, when Democrats hope to advance a broad party-line budget bill, all 50 Republicans plan to fiercely contest the plan that would lower prescription drug costs for seniors, shore up the health-care marketplace, and raise taxes on the wealthy.

But in the recent bipartisan votes, a large bloc of Senate Republicans has shown a willingness to cut deals. Most Republicans expect McConnell to serve as leader at least through 2024, setting the record for longest-serving Senate leader, and he might stay on through 2026.

The three most discussed as aspirants to succeed him — Cornyn, Thune, and Senator John Barrasso, Republican of Wyoming, sometimes called ‘’The Three Johns’' by insiders — do not like to openly talk about McConnell moving on.

‘’I don’t know whether that will ever come to pass, or if it does, when,’’ Cornyn said in a late June interview.

Advertisement

They most often vote in sync on tough votes, such as last summer when 19 Republicans, including McConnell, voted for the more than $1 trillion infrastructure legislation. Barrasso, Cornyn and Thune all voted no, just as they all voted yes last October to advance a bill to allow the debt ceiling to be lifted.

But this summer Cornyn, who remains an appointed ‘’counsel’' to McConnell’s team, has emerged as the aspiring leader most willing to take some votes that veer outside conservative orthodoxy.

After years of failed talks on guns, Cornyn took an assignment from McConnell to figure out a bipartisan plan that eventually included slightly enhanced background checks and an infusion of federal support for states to create laws designed to temporarily remove firearms from people deemed at risk of harming themselves or others.

The result provoked some attacks on Cornyn and led to a heavy amount of booing at the Texas GOP convention. But over two decades, he’s developed conservative bona fides on plenty of issues and instead demonstrated that he wanted the senatorial gravitas that comes with being the person who can make a deal.

Sometimes senators know legislation needs to pass, but prefer it happens without their own imprimatur so they avoid the spotlight.

‘’That’s part of the price of the leadership position. You’re going to take some of that heat, and you take it on,’’ said Senator Kevin Cramer, Republican of North Dakota, a close Thune ally who appreciates Cornyn’s recent work.

Advertisement

Cornyn also helped negotiate the infusion of funds to kick start the semiconductor and manufacturing sectors, while supporting Childs at the behest of her home-state senators, South Carolina Republicans Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.

His broader message is defending the Senate as an institution, which often appeals to colleagues, if not to political activists.

‘’There are a lot of people that I’ve been talking to over the last few weeks who really wonder whether our institutions can work,’’ he said after concluding the gun talks. ‘’And I think this is even more fundamental than the issue at hand — demonstrating that the Senate as an institution and Congress as an institution can produce something and work.’’