Woman and three children found dead at home in Connecticut

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police officers found a woman and three children aged 5 through 12 dead at a home in Connecticut.

Officers went to the home in Danbury at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a wellbeing check after a call from a man who was distraught and crying, Chief Patrick Ridenhour told the New Haven Register.

Officers found the three children dead in the house and a woman dead in a shed in the backyard.