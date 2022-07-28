An empty nest story

Over the next two weeks the babies grew fast. Their feathers got darker and longer, and their wings became more discernible, though still awkward and stubby. There was a lot more jostling in the nest; the babies were bigger; things were more crowded. The parents kept flying in with food. The open beaks kept rising.

The robins had built a nest in our neighbors’ apple tree, about 8 feet from our bedroom window. We watched for days as the female sat on the nest. And then suddenly one morning, we saw two surprisingly enormous open, yellow beaks come rising up over the edge of the nest like periscopes. The parents took turns flying in with food. The hatchlings seemed to be pure mouth and gullet.

Advertisement

Then came the Sunday afternoon when we stood at the window for four hours. One of the babies had gone — it had been there before lunch, but now it wasn’t. We didn’t want to miss the moment when the second one left the nest.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

For a couple of hours it stood balancing on the rim, flexing and straightening its legs, lifting and shaking its small wings. Then it retreated back into the nest and rested for a while, only the top of its head visible. When it got up on the rim again, about an hour later, it seemed steadier. It had been alone all afternoon; neither of the parents had visited the nest. The shadows in the backyard were getting longer; the young bird had begun to call, but no other robins were answering.

It was impossible not to anthropomorphize what we were seeing. The robin was preparing to do what it was genetically prompted to do — hurl itself out of the nest into an unfamiliar world — but to us, watching, it looked as if the bird was uncertain, hungry, puzzled by its parents’ absence, gathering its nerve to fly, afraid it would fall.

Advertisement

Finally there was a sudden scrambling flurry in the leaves. The bird was out of the nest and on a branch, a couple of feet away. Another blurred scramble, another short flight, another branch. And then suddenly both parents were there, swooping in to settle on neighboring branches: they must have been nearby watching the whole thing, letting the fledgling figure it out. A lot of chatter, from all three birds (hard not to hear this as the parents offering advice, to which the young bird was listening while appearing to brush it off by saying, “I know, I know, I already know all this”).

A few more minutes, and the fledgling launched itself into full flight, flapping and gliding all the way to the back fence, about 30 feet away. We went running out to the yard, and found it perched on a low crossbar. The father was sitting in the tree above, still watching the baby, still calling. The baby dropped to the ground, hopped around under some bushes, and disappeared beneath the fence.

Since then we have watched reports of record-high temperatures all over the world. We’ve watched fires in Spain, Portugal, and France. We’ve watched another congressional hearing about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. We’ve watched Russia continue to attack Ukraine. We’ve read that the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to continue for a long time, and that full and prolonged immunity remains elusive. We’ve watched the agonized aftermath of the latest school shooting. We’ve watched states scrambling to respond to the Supreme Court’s rulings on guns, abortion, and the environment. We’ve continued to worry about the precariousness of the world our sons have launched themselves into.

Advertisement

On the Sunday when we saw the robin leave the nest, we went for a walk after dinner. “Do you think the bird is OK?” I asked my husband.

“I think so,” he said.

Then we noticed, sauntering down the sidewalk toward us, the big black-and-white cat that prowls our neighborhood. Impulsively, I made a run toward it, and it darted to the other side of the street.

“I know it will be back,” I said to my husband.

“But the bird’s OK for the moment,” he said.

Joan Wickersham is the author of “The Suicide Index” and “The News from Spain.” Her column appears regularly in the Globe.