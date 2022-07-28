fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Libraries are a treasure

Updated July 28, 2022, 52 minutes ago
Lakshmi Vinodkumar, 7, hoists her books to the checkout desk at the Watertown Free Public Library on August 06, 2020. Her mother, Divya Rabindra, said her daughter checked out enough books for a month.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Your article on using the library for summer entertainment brought back sweet memories (“Libraries can save the summer. And maybe democracy, too,” Magazine, July 17). I grew up in a housing project. The summer programs at the library were a lifeline for me. I remember a pirate program one summer where we added a piece of “gold” (in reality, a piece of yellow plastic) to a treasure chest each time we read a book. I read numerous books that summer! I don’t know what the ultimate prize was, but I’m 84 and still have pleasant summer library memories.

Eileen Padua

Advertisement

Dorchester

Globe Opinion