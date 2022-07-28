Libraries are a treasure

Your article on using the library for summer entertainment brought back sweet memories (“Libraries can save the summer. And maybe democracy, too,” Magazine, July 17). I grew up in a housing project. The summer programs at the library were a lifeline for me. I remember a pirate program one summer where we added a piece of “gold” (in reality, a piece of yellow plastic) to a treasure chest each time we read a book. I read numerous books that summer! I don’t know what the ultimate prize was, but I’m 84 and still have pleasant summer library memories.

Eileen Padua