What about those ‘Trump-lite GOP governor hopefuls’?

Re the editorial, “Safeguarding the electoral count before it’s too late” (Opinion, July 26), we need to proceed with great caution. We all want our votes to count and no sane person wants a repeat of the 2020 presidential election aftermath. Yet, unless we fix all the flaws in our elections, especially those at the state level, just changing the Electoral Count Act, I fear, will make things worse.

The problem is written into the fix, “...it would be the governor of each state who would be charged with certifying that slate of electors.”

Currently there is more than a roomful of Trump-lite GOP governor hopefuls running in swing states who already have said they would not have certified the 2020 election. We have to take them at their word. This language is not a loophole as much as a road map big enough to drive a train through.