Bobby Dalbec’s bright night couldn’t save the Red Sox, but he seems to be finding his summer rhythm again

“Yeah, I’ve been putting in good work and trying to make adjustments,” he said. “Just try to be smooth and not try to do too much.”

Did he feel a night like Wednesday — his fourth career multi-homer game — was building for him? Dalbec shrugged, squinting the black eye acquired from ground ball drills.

Dalbec brought life to a crowd of 32,919 in the third game of a series against Cleveland. On the first pitch from Guardians starter Cal Quantrill in the second inning, Dalbec drilled a homer over the Green Monster to plate himself and Franchy Cordero and put Boston on the board.

In the bottom of the sixth with the Sox down 5-4, he did it again. This time it came off an 89.6 mile-per-hour Quantrill cutter which Dalbec smoked to center field to once again bring Cordero home. Dalbec was the only Sox player with an RBI, driving in five runs.

“It felt great, working hard and it’s nice to see some things go my way,” Dalbec said.

The 27-year-old finished 2 for 3 at the plate with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. He is tied with Rafael Devers for the team’s July home run lead (five) and is third on the season with 10.

“Being on time is something that he’s been working on and sometimes the results are not there, but it’s not something like lack of effort,” said manager Alex Cora. “He’s grinding in the cage, grinding with the coaches and today was a great night for him.”

Dalbec’s five RBIs on Wednesday are a season-high, but he’s no stranger to getting hot this time of year.

On Aug. 26, 2021, Dalbec had seven RBIs in a 12-2 Red Sox win over Minnesota. In the 61 games he played after the 2021 All-Star break, Dalbec hit 15 home runs, drove in 42 runs, and had a .955 OPS.

“I wish that [wasn’t] the case, where I’m only putting together quality at-bats every day later in the season, but it’s nice,” Dalbec said. “Better late than never, I guess.”

This season, Dalbec is hitting .206 with a .650 OPS.

Bobby Dalbec gets a laundry cart ride following his sixth-inning home run Wednesday against the Guardians. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Dalbec’s big night wasn’t enough as the Sox went on to lose their seventh game of the last eight. Boston is last in the American League East and has dropped below .500 thanks to a few defensive performances Dalbec did not ignore.

“We haven’t been playing great defense lately but I think we are addressing that every day. Lots of weird plays, those things will turn around,” Dalbec said. “A loss like tonight sucks but … a lot of baseball left to play.”

Jayna Bardahl can be reached at jayna.bardahl@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jaynabardahl.