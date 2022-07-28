Chaim Bloom’s balancing act has the Red Sox teetering and toppling over

The balancing act is failing with a Fenway face-plant into last place in the American League East and a sub-.500 record following Wednesday’s gross loss to old friend Terry Francona and the Cleveland Guardians.

He’s stretching the organization in two different directions, Cirque du Soleil-style — and to an apparent breaking point. It’s reflected on the field with an imperfect team born of attempting to strike the perfect balance between building and contending.

If Chaim Bloom weren’t a baseball executive, his vocation could be acrobat, because he’s all about difficult balancing acts. Bloom is intent on balancing the sustainable future he’s plotting for the Red Sox with trying to coax playoff contention from the current core he is uncommitted to beyond this season.

The looming Aug. 2 trade deadline is a Red Sox Rubicon. Bloom can try to resuscitate this team with additions. Or with a collection of impending/potential free agents that includes Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Nate Eovaldi, and Christian Vázquez, he can peel off pieces and steer toward 2023. Expect him to try to do a little from Column A and a little from Column B. That’s the problem.

The Sox would be better off committing wholeheartedly to something or someone, starting with Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.

Bloom, in his third season as chief baseball officer, is creative, intelligent, and articulate. He speaks of making sure the full “menu” of team-building options is available to build a consistent winner.

However, he has scant experience negotiating $300 million contracts or ones with average annual values approaching $30 million, the financial realms that retaining All-Stars Devers and Bogaerts (who can opt out of a team-friendly deal) will require.

With the Tampa Bay Rays, those deals were off the menu for Bloom. Such players were automatically shipped out. The end.

Bloom politely chafed at the notion that he lacks the experience or frame of reference to retain Devers and Bogaerts.

“I understand, but I still am able to count that high,” said Bloom sardonically. “I will say about the experience there, I think this applies everywhere, everyone has to try to win in the way that’s best for where they are. I think that’s true and certainly remains true for the Rays. And it’s true here too.

“That doesn’t always mean the choices are easy, but that’s what you have to try to do. … I am aware that numbers go that high, which I think is an essential first step. So, you know, that’s at least a good starting point.”

Addressing the media Wednesday, Bloom reiterated his stance that Devers, who can be a free agent following the 2023 season, and Bogaerts are not available for trade, leaving a smidge of wiggle room — saying the team isn’t “planning to discuss them.”

Before the season, the Sox offered Bogaerts a one-year extension at $30 million on top of his remaining three years and $60 million. That’s a far cry from the top of the shortstop market. Some now view that offer as a mistake, according to ESPN.

Bogaerts, who said at the All-Star Game he has not had any recent discussions with the Sox, looks like a dead shortstop walking, especially with his ostensible replacement, Trevor Story, in place.

At the All-Star Game, Devers confirmed the report of the Globe’s Alex Speier that the Sox had used the eight-year, $168 million contract of Atlanta’s Matt Olson as a basis for negotiations.

That feels about as far off the mark as a Franchy Cordero toss to first base.

Credit Bloom. He’s savvy enough to leave the snow jobs to plow operators.

“There are certain things obviously that we can’t get into,” Bloom said. “But we have a responsibility to explain to everybody that cares about this team what we’re trying to do and to try to be as honest as we possibly can in doing that and not to spin things.

“I try to avoid it whenever possible. I’m not going to tell you I’m perfect with that, but I think whatever you want to say about observers of the team … one thing you can say about our media contingent and certainly our fans is that they can smell B.S. So, try not to give that to them.”

Bravo, Chaim.

Of course, that statement is difficult to reconcile with his rosy assessment of the Sox as playoff contenders despite entering Game 100 as losers of 15 of 19 and without a single series win in their division (0-11-1).

Bloom was adamant that his team stacks up better in the AL East than the club’s 12-29 record and recent 4-13 mark in 17 straight contests against the Rays, Yankees, and Blue Jays indicate.

“We haven’t won those games. That’s a fact,” said Bloom. “These are really good teams, but we definitely feel we should be right there with them, especially when we’re at full strength.”

Red Sox fans have to live with this Bloom-brokered Gap Year. The Sox are trying to bridge the gap to when some of their prized prospects such as first baseman Triston Casas are ready.

“In the big picture, we’re trying to give our fans exactly what they want, which is a winning product, something they can be proud of every year, and trying to give them championships,” said Bloom. “We’re not necessarily going to do that by giving them what they want in the moment if we did a fan poll about every move.”

What they would want is to not watch Bogaerts and Devers follow Mookie Betts out the door. What’s the point of homegrown talent if you discard it like a disposable razor?

Bloom pushed back against the narrative that he’s intrinsically opposed to big contracts.

“Look, I would prefer to win, period,” said Bloom. “Whatever the best way is for us to get there, let’s do that. That’s really all I want. I think with any of these things you have to look at are they exciting in the moment, are they sexy, or do they actually help you win?

“I just want whatever is going to get us there most reliably.”

The thing about balancing acts is they’re hard to maintain. When balance is lost, the collapse is quick, awkward, and unkind. That’s the 2022 Red Sox.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist.