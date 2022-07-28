Commanders owner Dan Snyder testifies before congressional committee

The spokesperson said in a statement on behalf of the committee: “Snyder has committed to providing full and complete testimony, and to answer the Committee’s questions about his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders’ toxic work environment, as well as his efforts to interfere with the NFL’s internal investigation, without hiding behind nondisclosure or other confidentiality agreements.”

A spokesperson for the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform confirmed Snyder began giving his deposition around 8 a.m. It was still going more than eight hours later.

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder testified before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct Thursday, speaking for hours in a deposition conducted virtually rather than a public hearing.

Advertisement

Snyder, who is in Israel, agreed to testify voluntarily after committee members worked out some issues with his legal team on the terms of his deposition. The committee had previously agreed to have Snyder testify under the terms of a subpoena it had initially issued.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The committee has the discretion to decide what, if any, information it releases from Snyder’s deposition. The hearing was not recorded, though a transcript is expected to be produced.

Snyder testified a month after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appeared before the committee via Zoom to discuss the Commanders’ workplace culture and the league’s investigation into it. Snyder was invited to testify at the same hearing and, through a lawyer, declined.

The committee launched this investigation last year after the league fined the team $10 million following its review of workplace misconduct but did not release a written report of attorney Beth Wilkinson’s findings.

Murray defends himself

Kyler Murray burst through the locker room door Thursday morning, marched up to the podium for an impromptu media session, and declared that there have been no “shortcuts” to success during his football career, no matter what strange addendums are on his new contract.

Advertisement

Then the Cardinals quarterback paused and grinned for a moment: “No pun intended.”

In a rare show of public emotion, the 5-foot-10-inch Murray vociferously defended his study habits a few days after the NFL Network reported there was a unique addendum to his $230.5 million, five-year contract that mandates at least four hours of “independent study” during game weeks each season.

It also says the quarterback can’t be distracted by “watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet.”

Murray — just like every quarterback who has ever played at a high level — is used to criticism about his game. That’s part of the territory. He’ll take heat for a bad throw, bad decision, bad body language, or even his average genetics in the height department.

But his work ethic?

“To think I can accomplish everything I’ve accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game, and not have that passion and not take this serious, it’s disrespectful and almost a joke,” Murray said. “I’m honestly flattered that y’all think that, at my size, I can go out there and not prepare for the game and not take it serious.”

So that begs the question: Why was the addendum needed in the contract?

Murray didn’t really have a clear response.

“If you want to talk about football, we’ll talk about football,” he said.

Jensen carted off

Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen injured his left knee and was carted off the field near the end of practice. Neither coach Todd Bowles nor general manager Jason Licht would speculate on the severity of the injury, which occurred with players wearing shorts, shirts, and helmets during a non-contact two-minute drill on the second day of workouts. “It’s unfortunate right now because there was nothing fancy going on in there,” Bowles said. “We’ve got to look at the tape and see what happened. It didn’t look like anything.” Licht said it could be a few days before the Buccaneers learn how long Jensen might be sidelined … The Chiefs are signing defensive end Carlos Dunlap to a one-year deal, giving them an experienced pass rusher opposite Frank Clark and providing first-round pick George Karlaftis with another veteran presence. Dunlap’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN that the contract will be worth up to $8 million. Dunlap was a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2010, making back-to-back Pro Bowl trips in 2015 and ‘16, and is among the NFL’s active leaders with 96 sacks. He also has 117 tackles for loss across 13 seasons … The Cowboys signed receiver and kick returner KaVontae Turpin, adding the former TCU player who was kicked off the team in 2018 before pleading guilty to assaulting his girlfriend. Turpin was MVP of the United States Football League with the New Jersey Generals this spring after that league completed its first regular season since 1985. The 25-year-old led the league in receiving yards and had the only kickoff return for a touchdown.