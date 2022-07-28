Game 100: Guardians at Red Sox lineups and notes

Once again, the Red Sox found a way to lose, dropping a 7-6 decision to Cleveland Wednesday night.

At 49-50, the Sox are under .500 for the first time since they were 27-28 on June 4. They have lost 11 of 12 and are now 4 ½ games out of a playoff spot.

The Sox will look to salvage a split with Cleveland in the series finale Thursday. Kutter Crawford will be on the mound.