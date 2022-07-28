Game 100: Guardians at Red Sox lineups and notes

Once again, the Red Sox found a way to lose, dropping a 7-6 decision to Cleveland Wednesday night.
At 49-50, the Sox are under .500 for the first time since they were 27-28 on June 4. They have lost 11 of 12 and are now 4 ½ games out of a playoff spot.
The Sox will look to salvage a split with Cleveland in the series finale Thursday. Kutter Crawford will be on the mound.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
GUARDIANS (50-47): TBA
Pitching: RHP Triston McKenzie (7-6, 3.11 ERA)
RED SOX (49-50): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (2-3, 4.50 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Guardians vs. Crawford: Andrés Giménez 0-1, Austin Hedges 0-1, Owen Miller 1-1, Franmil Reyes 2-2, Amed Rosario 1-2, Myles Straw 1-1
Red Sox vs. McKenzie: Rob Refsnyder 1-4
Stat of the day: Red Sox starters are 0-12 with a 7.65 ERA this month.
Notes: Crawford is 1-1 with a 2.82 ERA in his past four outings and owns a 3.81 ERA in five starts this season. … Bobby Dalbec has hit five home runs in July, tied with Devers for the team lead. He ranks third on the team with 10 home runs this season, eight of which have given the Red Sox a lead. … McKenzie is 3-0 with an 0.34 ERA in his past four starts since getting shelled for seven runs by the Twins on June 27. He pitched 24 scoreless innings before allowing a run in the fourth inning Saturday, when he pitched 5 ⅔ innings in Cleveland’s 7-4 win over the White Sox. … The Guardians are 37-3 when scoring 5 runs or more on the season.
