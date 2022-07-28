How well has Chaim Bloom done in trading for prospects and depth players?

What’s been the cumulative impact of those deals? The Sox crushed one deal, landing Nick Pivetta (as well as Connor Seabold) for relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree.

It wouldn’t be the first time. Since chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom joined the Sox in October 2019, they have acquired 21 minor league players over 12 trades.

As much as the Red Sox suggest they are looking to sustain an image of contention, there’s a very real chance they opt to start trading players — especially those such as J.D. Martinez who stand on the cusp of free agency.

But beyond that, the trades made under Bloom appear to have added to the organizational depth without adding a player who projects to be an above-average big league regular.

Bloom suggested that it’s fair to reassess his deals and to think how the Sox might have been able to get more in return — while also suggesting that it’s necessary to think of how players were evaluated at the time of the deal.

“I think it’s important to separate the things you do differently with the benefit of the hindsight versus what we should have known at the time,” said Bloom. “What should we have done differently at the time? There’s always going to be those things.

“That’s how you get better. By trying to keep track of [better deals with the benefit of hindsight] and just trying to separate what we should have known. There’s a lot of things we’ve done that I’m really proud of and there’s some areas where we look in the mirror and say, we should have done this differently.”

Here’s a look at the 21 players the Sox placed in the minor leagues once Bloom acquired them.

BIG LEAGUE IMPACT

RHP Nick Pivetta (Brandon Workman/Heath Hembree deal with Phillies): Pivetta was buried at the Phillies’ Alt Site in 2020 when the Sox traded for him. He has emerged as an extremely valuable No. 3-4 starter.

CURRENT MAJOR LEAGUE DEPTH

2B/SS/3B Jeter Downs (Mookie Betts deal with Dodgers): When Downs came to the Sox, some evaluators inside and outside the organization considered him the team’s top prospect, a near-certain everyday second baseman in the big leagues. He has exceeded defensive projections but fallen well short of offensive hopes.

He obviously is not ready to hit in the big leagues (20 strikeouts, one walk in 38 plate appearances), and his struggles in both the big leagues and Triple A raise questions about whether he can ever emerge as more than a reserve.

He’s still young (24) and has potential upside (a good, versatile platoon option?), but the Sox can think back to the menu of Dodgers prospects who likely were available with a big sense of “what if.”

OF/1B Franchy Cordero (Andrew Benintendi deal with Royals): Cordero was a high risk/high reward gamble. He has shown both sides of that, but his July performance has been disastrous, exposing gaping holes in his game that simply aren’t closing quickly enough.

RHP Josh Winckowski (Benintendi deal): Despite a lack of swings-and-misses, Winckowski’s grass-cutting sinker has a chance to let him emerge as a back-of-the-rotation starter or swingman.

RHP Connor Seabold (Workman/Hembree deal): Seabold is the opposite of Winckowski — someone who gets a lot of whiffs but gives up very hard contact when he doesn’t miss bats. He looks like a fill-in starter, with a chance that he could be a two-inning reliever.

C Connor Wong (Betts deal): The 26-year-old continues to improve on both sides of the ball and looks like a solid bet to emerge as a backup catcher.

C Ronaldo Hernández (Jeffrey Springs/Chris Mazza deal with Rays): He has been respectable behind the plate in Worcester and there’s real juice in his bat, but his offensive approach is too undisciplined to project him in a steady big league reserve role.

POTENTIAL BIG LEAGUE REGULAR

1B/3B Alex Binelas (Hunter Renfroe deal with Brewers): Binales has struggled since his promotion to Double A Portland (.143/.269/.363), but he has big power (20 homers in 81 games) to all fields, a solid defensive profile at first with some ability to play third, and good feel for the game. He could profile as a Travis Shaw-like corner infielder.

POTENTIAL BIG LEAGUE ROLE PLAYERS

RHP Frank German (acquired with Adam Ottavino in deal with Yankees): Now in a full-time bullpen role, German has a 35.2 percent strikeout rate in Double A and Triple A this year, showing a high-90s fastball, slider, and splitter. He projects as a solid middle-innings option, and could see time in the big leagues this year.

2B/SS David Hamilton (Renfroe deal): Hamilton has been inconsistent offensively in Double A, but has displayed elite speed (45 steals in 78 games) and good up-the-middle defense, and if he can reestablish a solid line-drive approach, he could be a useful, versatile bench contributor.

UT Christian Koss (Yoan Aybar deal with Rockies): Koss is a good defensive player who can play all over the field. If he can improve an undisciplined offensive approach, he could be a versatile reserve. If not, he’s probably a 4A depth option.

RHP Jacob Wallace (Kevin Pillar deal with Rockies): Wallace possesses an electric fastball/slider combination but has struggled to throw strikes (33 walks in 33⅓ innings). He could be a late-innings reliever; he could never reach the big leagues.

A CUP OF COFFEE?

RHP Victor Santos (C.J. Chatham deal with Phillies): A strike-thrower but without the stuff to miss bats or carve out anything more than an in-case-of-emergency role as a callup.

RHP Luis De La Rosa (Benintendi deal): Though dominant in the Florida Complex League this year (1.78 ERA, 32 strikeouts in 25⅓ innings), De La Rosa has succeeded in short-season ball with command rather than stuff. Unless he adds power to his current high-80s to low-90s fastball, he may be in the mold of Santos.

UT Nick Sogard (Springs/Mazza deal): His ability to hit for contact with competent defense at several positions gives him a chance to get a callup.

OTHERS

OF Jeisson Rosario (Mitch Moreland deal with Padres): Claimed off waivers by the Yankees this spring.

1B/3B Hudson Potts (Moreland deal): Lacks the offensive approach to tap into his power.

RHP Grant Gambrell (Benintendi deal): Hasn’t pitched since undergoing ankle surgery last year.

OF Freddy Valdez (Benintendi deal): The 20-year-old’s approach has regressed while repeating in the Florida Complex League to the point where it’s hard to see his considerable raw power becoming a skill that appears in games with any regularity.

RHP Zach Bryant (Josh Osich deal with Cubs): Bryant is struggling in Double A (8.01 ERA with 22 walks and 9 homers in 30⅓ innings) and unlikely to become a big league factor.

RHP Adenys Bautista (Sandy Léon deal with Guardians): Decent low- to mid-90s stuff but at 23 and in A ball, he seems unlikely to emerge as more than a minor league depth option. As with Bryant, Bautista was acquired as a long shot — giving the Sox a chance at some return rather than simply non-tendering Léon.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.