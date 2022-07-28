Miami starter Daniel Castano hit on head by line drive in Marlins’ win against Reds

The 27-year-old lefthander fell to the field on his knees and held a hand to his head as Mattingly, catcher Jacob Stallings and athletic trainers went to the mound to check on him. Castano did not appear to lose consciousness, and the door on the outfield fence opened as a cart prepared to enter the field.

The ball hit the bill of his cap and ricocheted off the crown, manager Don Mattingly said. The team said Castano showed mild concussion symptoms and was bruised,. and a CT scan was normal.

Daniel Castano was hit on the forehead by a 104 miles-per-hour line drive off the bat of Donovan Solano i n the first inning of the Miami Marlins’ 7-6 win over the host Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Castano rose to his feet about 90 seconds later and left the field under his own power, a towel draped over his neck, after Solano walked over, put a hand on his shoulder and spoke with the pitcher.

The ball was hit so hard it caromed to third baseman Joey Wendle, who caught it for the out.

Righthander Max Meyer, the Marlins’ top prospect, will undergo Tommy John surgery, ESPN reported.

Meyer underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed the injury, and the decision to have the surgery was made after he consulted with multiple doctors.

Orioles’ Mancini finishes in style

Trey Mancini hit an eighth-inning, inside-the-park home run in what may have been his final home plate appearance with Baltimore as the Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-0.

Jordan Lyles (7-8) allowed three hits in 5⅔ innings. Lyles and Mancini both could be dealt by Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Anthony Santander doubled home a run in the third off Ryan Yarbrough (0-6). Félix Bautista retired four batters for his third save.

Mets put Smith on IL

New York Mets reliever Drew Smith was put on the 15-day injured list because of a strained lat muscle in his right side.

The move was retroactive to Monday, a day after Smith allowed an RBI double to San Diego’s Eric Hosmer in the sixth inning. Smith got the win when the Mets rallied in the bottom half.

A 28-year-old righthander in his fourth big league season with the Mets, Smith is 2-3 with a 3.51 ERA in 37 relief appearances.

Smith had a 1.99 ERA in 29 appearances through June 24 but has an 8.68 ERA since while allowing runs in six of eight games. He has given up four home runs in those eight games. raising his season total to eight in 41 innings.

Blue Jays to renovate stadium

The Blue Jays announced plans for a $230 million renovation of Rogers Centre, their downtown Toronto home since 1989 but said the change will not involve replacing the artificial turf surface with grass.

The renovation, to be undertaken in stages over the next two or three winters, will begin with the team adding raised bullpens in left and right field, adjusting the dimensions and heights of the current outfield wall and adapting outfield seating areas to add bars and patios, as well as a section of bleachers.

After the 2023 season, the team will remodel the lower bowl to create better sight lines and reduce the amount of foul territory, and replace all the seats in the upper deck.

The Blue Jays will also use the renovation to upgrade and expand the home clubhouse, as well as facilities for players, such as weight rooms and training areas.

Unvaccinated Chafin out of series

Unvaccinated lefthander Andrew Chafin was put on the restricted list by the Detroit Tigers before the opener of a four-game series in Toronto.

Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 are not allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.

Chafin signed a $13 million, two-year contract in March. He will lose $142,857 from his $6.5 million salary this season.

Yankees acquire Benintendi

The New York Yankees acquired Andrew Benintendi, an All-Star left fielder, from the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, the team announced shortly after a 3-2 loss to the New York Mets in Queens. The deal gives the Yankees a high-contact batter as a reinforcement in the outfield in exchange for three pitching prospects: righthanders Chandler Champlain and Beck Way and lefty T.J. Sikkema.