Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story still on IL because of pain in injured hand

“Where he got hit was in in a tough spot,” manager Alex Cora said before Thursday’s game against the Guardians. “So it’s just the swinging part of it. The top hand has been hard for him to feel comfortable. So, until he feels comfortable to go out there and compete with his swing with where he’s at, then there’s nothing we can do.”

Trevor Story still isn’t a go for the Red Sox. Story went on the injured list with a right hand bruise on July 16 (retroactive to July 14). The Sox were hopeful their second baseman could come off the IL once eligible on July 24, yet that proved to be overly ambitious with Story — while progressing — still feeling pain in that hand.

Despite being on the injured list, Story still leads the team with 58 RBI. Yet where Story is missed the most, Cora said, is on defense where he had already racked up seven defensive runs saved, leading the league in that category at that position for most of the season.

“He became the rock of the infield,” said Cora. “He was the starting second baseman and it had been solid. So, we’ve been missing him.”

As of Thursday, Story had just taken swings off the tee and tracked pitches.

Verdugo struggling

Alex Verdugo has had his moments this season, but his year at the plate is unlike his previous two seasons for the Red Sox. Verdugo came into Thursday hitting .265, not bad but still underwhelming considering Verdugo hit a combined .294 in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Where Verdugo undoubtedly has fallen flat is in his slugging percentage and OPS, which was .397 and .676 respectively before Thursday.

If you take a look at the numbers, Verdugo has been stellar on the fastball, batting .345 with a .497 slugging on 810 pitches. Against breaking pitches, however, Verdugo hit .167 with a .206 slugging percentage on 342 pitches. Last year, Verdugo hit .261 with a .420 slugging percentage on breaking pitches while keeping his batting average on heaters at .337, very similar to this season.

For Verdugo, it’s a matter of becoming too pull happy on the breaking pitches once he sees it, according to Sox hitting coach Peter Fatse.

“For me, Verdugo’s best swing is a line drive the other way,’ Fatse said. “‘When he’s driving the ball on a line, I think his misses are better in general. I think sometimes, he’ll get a little bit too big or try to elevate the breaking ball. I think sometimes that caused him to get off the plane of the ball and that’s when you see the topped ground ball or the weak fly ball.”

Devers progressing

Cora is confident Rafael Devers (hamstring inflammation) will return from the IL once his 10 days are complete. Cora said Devers is taking batting practice and grounders on the field and is moving well. Devers would be eligible to come off the IL on Aug. 2, which would be the second game of the Houston Series at Minute Maid Park.

Castiglione honored

The Red Sox celebrated Joe Castiglione’s 40 years in the broadcast booth as the team’s play-by-play announcer prior to Thursday series finale against the Guardians.

The Sox radio broadcast booth is now called Joe Castiglione Booth. Roger Clemens presented Castiglione with the plaque, honoring Castiglione’s achievement. Castiglione threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Jackie Bradley Jr.

“Just doing it for 40 years I can’t even imagine,” Cora said. “Obviously, he’s a very respected man, a great person. He brings joy to a lot of people here when he shows up. I love talking to him during pregame. To do it for 40 years, it’s a testament to who he is and I know everybody here is very proud of him.”

Scoring change

Major League Baseball issued a scoring change from Tuesday night’s game. The run scored by Owen Miller in the second inning after a double error by Franchy Cordero is now unearned for Nate Eovaldi.

