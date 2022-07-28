Revolution’s Jozy Altidore on loan to Puebla FC in Mexico through January

Former US national team striker Jozy Altidore’s days with the Revolution appear to have ended. Altidore is moving to Puebla FC in Mexico on loan through January, Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena said Thursday. The Liga MX Apertura season runs through Sept. 30, followed by Liguilla playoffs. Altidore’s MLS contract runs through 2024, but this move raises doubts that he will return to the Revolution. “We may make another move,” Arena said. “We’ll wait and see. We have, I think, a couple of weeks now until the transfer window closes. So, we’re considering making another move and we’ll just have to wait and see if we can finalize something over the next week or so.” Altidore scored one goal in 17 games for the Revolution since being acquired from Toronto FC. Altidore made his fourth start of the season in a 0-0 tie at Columbus last Saturday. Altidore, 32, is among the highest-paid US players in MLS, earning $4.2 million annually, most of it paid by Toronto in an arrangement set up by Arena and Toronto coach Bob Bradley … Barcelona struck a deal for France defender Jules Koundé . Barcelona said that Sevilla agreed to transfer the highly touted center back for a still-undisclosed sum. The deal will be complete after the 23-year-old Koundé undergoes a medical exam.

The FBI has reached out to attorneys representing Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and other women who were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar to begin settlement talks in the $1 billion claim they brought against the federal government, according to three people familiar with the matter. The FBI’s general counsel contacted the lawyers for Olympic gold medalists Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney and dozens of other women on Wednesday. The FBI’s attorneys told the lawyers for the women that they had received the legal claims and the agency was “interested” in a resolution, including discussions about a potential settlement, the people said. The people could not discuss details of the negotiations publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The settlement talks were first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The victims had brought claims against the FBI for failing to stop the sports doctor when the agency first received allegations against him. FBI agents in 2015 knew that Nassar was accused of assaulting gymnasts, but they failed to act, leaving him free to continue to target young women and girls for more than a year. He pleaded guilty in 2017 and is serving decades in prison.

TENNIS

No. 5-ranked Carlos Alcarez, 19, opens Croatia Open with victory over Norbert Combos

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz eased past Norbert Gombos, 6-2, 6-3, to start the defense of his first ATP title at the Croatia Open. The 19-year-old Spaniard became the second-youngest player this century to break into the top five in the rankings. Only Rafael Nadal did it at a younger age since 2000. The fifth-ranked Alcaraz, who lost in the final at the Hamburg European Open last week to Lorenzo Musetti, broke Gombos four times while saving all seven break points he faced. Alcaraz and Nadal are tied for most ATP titles this year — four … Yannick Hanfmann stunned former world No. 3 Dominic Thiem, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, to reach the semifinals at the Generali Open in Kitzbühel, Austria. Thiem was trailing, 5-4, in the third set when play was suspended because of rain, and the 2020 US Open champion failed to hold his serve when play resumed. It’s only the fourth ATP semifinal for the 140th-ranked Hanfmann … Top-ranked Iga Swiatek extended her clay-court winning streak to 18 matches by defeating Gabriela Lee, 6-3, 6-2, to advance to the quarterfinals at the Poland Open in Warsaw. The 21-year-old Pole has not lost on clay since the 2021 French Open quarterfinals. She improved to 48-4 this season … Top-seeded Anett Kontaveit advanced to the quarterfinals at the Prague Open after a 6-4, 6-3 victory over 17-year-old Lucie Havlickova. Kontaveit broke the Czech wild-card entry, who won the French Open junior title this year, at 3-3 in the second set and won the next two games

NHL

Kaapo Kakko signs two-year deal with Rangers

The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko on a two-year contract worth $4.2 million. The deal with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft carries an annual salary cap hit of $2.1 million. Kakko played in 43 games last season, recording seven goals and 11 assists with a plus-nine rating. The 21-year-old Finn also had two goals and three assists in 19 games during the Rangers’ unexpected run to the Eastern Conference final. Kakko has skated in 157 career NHL games, putting up 26 goals and 32 assists. His best season was his rookie year in 2019-20, when he had 10 goals and 13 assists in 66 games … The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed defenseman Ethan Bear to a one-year, $2.2 million contract. Bear had five goals and nine assists in 58 games last season. He struggled to find a rhythm after a bout with COVID-19 in late November and was a healthy scratch for Carolina’s 14 playoff games.

AUTO RACING

Formula One’s Sebastian Vetter to retire at end of 2022 season

Sebastian Vettel, a four-time Formula One champion and the youngest driver to win a title, announced his retirement Thursday. He will leave the sport at the end of the 2022 season, when his contract with Aston Martin concludes … IndyCar champion Alex Palou, who has contracts signed with two different race teams for 2023 and is being sued by Chip Ganassi Racing, declared: “I will be in the McLaren family next year.”