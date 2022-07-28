fb-pixel Skip to main content
Worcester Red Sox

Worcester Red Sox to wear Black Panther uniforms on Aug. 7

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated July 28, 2022, 25 minutes ago
The Worcester Red Sox will wear special Black Panther jerseys Aug. 7 as part of “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” series.handout

The Worcester Red Sox will don special Black Panther-themed uniforms on Aug. 7 for a home game against the Durham Bulls, the team announced in a press release on Thursday.

The jerseys are part of a partnership MiLB secured with Marvel Entertainment in Oct. 2021. The WooSox are among the teams who will participate in “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” themed events over the next three seasons. They’ll host at least one Marvel-themed contest each of the next three years with superhero-branded jerseys determined by fan voting.

Along with this year’s uniforms, the WooSox will sell Black Panther shirts and give out prizes to attendees dressed as superheroes.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters Nov. 11. Some scenes for the movie in Worcester’s Ernest A. Johnson Tunnel last August.

First pitch for the game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

