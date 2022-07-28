Worcester Red Sox to wear Black Panther uniforms on Aug. 7

The Worcester Red Sox will wear special Black Panther jerseys Aug. 7 as part of “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” series. handout

The Worcester Red Sox will don special Black Panther-themed uniforms on Aug. 7 for a home game against the Durham Bulls, the team announced in a press release on Thursday.

The jerseys are part of a partnership MiLB secured with Marvel Entertainment in Oct. 2021. The WooSox are among the teams who will participate in “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” themed events over the next three seasons. They’ll host at least one Marvel-themed contest each of the next three years with superhero-branded jerseys determined by fan voting.