Xander Bogaerts, Kutter Crawford lift Red Sox back to. 500 as they split series with Guardians

The Red Sox’ horrendous July continued after Wednesday night’s 7-6 loss to the Guardians, capped by a ninth-inning go-ahead solo shot by Josh Naylor.

In Thursday’s series finale with the Guardians, Bogaerts’s go-ahead three-run shot proved to be the way in which the Red Sox would win, highlighting a 4-2 Sox victory and salvaging a series split.

When the Red Sox were swept last weekend by the Blue Jays, Xander Bogaerts knew that despite his team having 13 players on the injured list coupled with the group playing sloppy baseball, each opponent would still come at them with that same level of intensity. He knew the Sox would have to find ways to win. As hobbled as they were, no one cared.

Advertisement

It put the Red Sox a game under .500 for the first time since June 4. The loss meant the Sox would have to look toward their upcoming three-game set with the Astros for their first series win during this forgettable month.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

It left the Sox searching for scraps, trying to salvage a series split.

With their roster full of misfits and unproven big leaguers, the Sox could not solve Triston McKenzie. The team had just three hits against McKenzie leading up to the sixth inning with no Sox player reaching second base.

The Guardians took a 1-0 lead after a Jose Ramirez solo home run off Kutter Crawford in the top of the fourth inning. The Sox had no offensive firepower. They looked worn down, tired, seeming as if the Sox couldn’t even throw a jab let alone a knockout blow.

But Bogaerts had something in him when he parked a three-run homer into the Green Monster seats on a middle-fingered Mckenzie slider. For the first time all evening, the Fenway crowd erupted for a team that’s still clinging to playoff hopes with the decisive Aug. 2 trade deadline approaching. For Bogaerts, it was just his second home run this month and eighth of the season but, perhaps, the most timely of them all.

Advertisement

After the Guardians packed on five runs (four earned) against Nate Eovaldi in Wednesday night’s loss, Crawford put together his third straight impressive performance against a formidable opponent. Crawford lasted 5⅔ innings, yielding just three hits in his one-run game. With two outs in the top of the sixth, manager Alex Cora went to Jake Diekman to Josh Naylor for the final out of the inning. Diekman then went an inning and a third without allowing a run.

Within that, the Sox built on their lead with an RBI single by Bobby Dalbec that scored Franchy Cordero in the seventh.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.