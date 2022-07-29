Alia Shawkat’s quiet force adds a layer of depth to FX’s ‘The Old Man’

One of the pleasures of the excellent FX thriller “The Old Man” (which is also streaming on Hulu) is watching Alia Shawkat’s artfully enigmatic performance in a cast that includes two expressive heavyweights, Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow.

Shawkat plays an FBI agent named Angela Adams who is enlisted in the hunt for a rogue CIA agent (Bridges) by her mentor at the FBI (Lithgow). No spoilers, but Angela’s identity is a lot more complicated than it first appears.

Shawkat started acting on TV very early, starring in “State of Grace” when she was just 12. She decisively proved her comedy chops a couple of years later as the rebellious teen Maeby in the groundbreaking “Arrested Development.” (A recurring joke of the series was that Maeby’s cousin, George Michael, played by Michael Cera, had a crush on her.)