Author readings around Boston July 31-Aug. 6

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Thomas McNeely (“Pictures of the Shark: Stories”) is in conversation with Rishi Reddi in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Eric Jay Dolin (“Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at the Olde Colonial Courthouse in an event hosted by Titcomb’s Bookshop (tickets are $10 for members of Tales of Cape Cod and $15 for nonmembers).
TUESDAY
Jack Ahern (“Design with Nature on Cape Cod and the Islands”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Christopher Amenta (“The Cold Hard Light”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Katalina Gamarra (“Ben and Beatriz”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . E.B. Bartels (“Good Grief: On Loving Pets, Here and Hereafter”) is in conversation with Kelly J. Ford in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Mona Awad (“All’s Well”) is in conversation with Laura Zigman in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
WEDNESDAY
Ayana Gray (“Beasts of Ruin”), Kalynn Bayron (“This Wicked Fate”), and Namina Forna (“The Merciless Ones”) read at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . John Taylor Williams (“The Shores of Bohemia: A Cape Cod Story, 1910-1960″) reads in person at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society (tickets are $10 for admission, free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees) . . . Jack Jung (”Park Bench”), J. Kates (“The Briar Patch”), and Jennifer Markell (“Singing at High Altitude”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Emi Nietfeld (“Acceptance: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Michelle Bowdler in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Sean McAdam (“The Franchise: Boston Red Sox: A Curated History of the Red Sox”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Farah Jasmine Griffin (“Read Until You Understand: The Profound Wisdom of Black Life and Literature”) is in conversation with Dr. Linda Chavers at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenaeum (tickets are $5 for admission and free for members).
THURSDAY
Alexandra Lange (“Meet Me by the Fountain: An Inside History of the Mall”) is in conversation with Sara Jensen Carr in person at 4 p.m. at Central Library in Copley Square . . . Pat Zietlow Miller (“See You Someday Soon”) is in conversation with Jessica Vitalis at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Michelle Cusolito (“Diving Deep: Using Machines to Explore the Ocean”) reads in person at 4 p.m. at Sandwich Public Library at an event hosted by Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Susan Branch (“Distilled Genius — A Collection of Life-Changing Quotations”) reads in person at 5:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $5 for admission and can count toward purchase of the book) . . . Alice Elliott Dark (“Fellowship Point”) is in conversation with Larry Dark in person at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
FRIDAY
Mohsin Hamid (“The Last White Man”) is in conversation with Rupa Shenoy in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Kahren Dowcett (“Sammy Spat and the Big Rescue”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . W. Kamau Bell and Kate Schatz (“Do The Work!: An Antiracist Activity Book”) are in conversation with Dr. Yanique Redwood in person at 7 p.m. at Boston University at an event hosted by Porter Square Books (tickets are $22.95 and include a copy of the book).
SATURDAY
Sarah Prager (“Kind Like Marsha: Learning from LGBTQ+ Leaders”) reads in person at 10:30 a.m. at All She Wrote Books . . . Mohsin Hamid (“The Last White Man”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.