New England Literary News

Massachusetts native Brian Foley’s new collection of poetry concerns itself with “the move towards loss.” It is not our only move, Foley knows, but it is one we are always making. And in such a world, Foley writes, “I don’t want to be good/ at anything but hope.” What else do we have, he seems to ask, what is there here? These are questioning poems, or, maybe more accurately, poems that move in doubt, and, occasionally, doubt’s awed partner wonder as “when a myth slips into your neighborhood.” The poems in “ There Must Be a Reason People Come Here ,” out this month from the local press Black Ocean, reckon with our separateness and our connections, deeper and stranger than we think. These are not jaded poems, but they are alert to Confusion, to a lack of answers: “I’ve had to claw my way through an age where no symbols cling/ with a glow-in-the-dark geometry.” His truths are the quiet ones, the ones that wallop with most force. “It’s hard to know what to ask for,” he writes. And there’s an argument that some mysteries should remain mysteries, that there’s such a thing as knowing too much, of having too many answers. “The more we know what’s in us, the more difficult/ to remain calm.”

Whitman in Portland

Eighteen years ago, a theater troupe called Compagnia de’ Colombari was formed in Italy performing medieval mystery plays on the streets. In 2020, in response to the curtain being closed on so many performances because of COVID, Colombari founder Karin Coonrod developed a hybrid film-and-poetry performance based on Walt Whitman’s “Song of Myself,” filming over 50 international performers and making seven short films and inviting poets to “talk back to Whitman” after each screening. A performance of “Whitman on Walls! (WoW!)” is coming to Maine next Friday night, with a group of local poets responding, reacting, challenging, celebrating Whitman’s words as seen in the films. Sharif Elmusa, Gary Lawless, Moon Nguany, Mihku Paul, Betsy Sholl, and Maya Williams will take part, as well as young writers from the Telling Room. “Who wishes to walk with me?/ Will you speak before I am gone? will you prove already too late?” So Whitman asks, and so these poets and performers will answer. “Whitman on Walls” takes place Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. at Congress Square Park in Portland, Maine. For more information, visit colombari.org.

Support from Amazon

The Amazon Literary Partnership awards grants to organizations, publishing houses, and literary magazines. This year, it awarded over $1 million to 74 organizations around the country. In New England, the Telling Room in Portland, Maine, was awarded a Literary Partnership Grant for its work strengthening literacy skills in young writers ages 6 to 18. This year’s Poetry Fund Grant recipients, administered by the Academy of American Poets, included Alice James Books in Farmington, Maine, and Brookline-based Zephyr Press, which focuses on contemporary poetry in translation from Russia, Eastern Europe, and Asia. Literary Magazine Fund Grant recipients included Orion, the Western Mass.-based magazine focusing the intersection between nature and culture, and The Common, the award-winning journal based at Amherst College, which plans to use the $7,500 award to “expand its series of portfolios spotlighting fiction from around the world — in particular, emerging writers and international communities historically underrepresented in US literary publishing.”

Coming out

“Dogs of Summer” by Andrea Abreu, translated by Julia Sanches (Astra)

“The Devil Takes You Home” by Gabino Iglesias (Mulholland)

“Boulder” by Eva Baltasar, translated by Julia Sanches (And Other Stories)

Pick of the week Steve Iwanski at Charter Bookstore in Newport, R.I., recommends “Names on the Land: A Historical Account of Place-Naming in the United States” by George R. Stewart (NYRB): “THE classic guide to American place names, now almost 80 years old and still indispensable for answering every question about Native American names that endured, stupid names invented by prospectors and congressmen, and exactly why Kansas and Arkansas don’t sound the same. *(Answer: one of them starts with ‘Ar-’).”