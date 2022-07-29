Allergan reaches tentative $2.37b deal to settle opioid suits

A bipartisan group of state attorneys general announced Friday that it had struck an agreement in principle with pharmaceutical company Allergan for $2.37 billion to resolve more than 2,500 opioid-related lawsuits brought by states, local governments, and tribes nationwide that have suffered during the ongoing opioid epidemic.
The company declined to comment, but a quarterly earnings report Friday by Allergan’s parent company, AbbVie, characterized the amount as “a charge related to a potential settlement of litigation involving Allergan’s past sales of opioid products.”
The proposed settlement is a companion agreement to a $4.25 billion deal in principle announced earlier in the week from Teva Pharmaceuticals. If a significant majority of states and communities sign on, the combined deal, when finalized, could be worth $6.6 billion, lawyers familiar with the negotiations said. That is higher than a nationwide settlement struck with Johnson & Johnson or an offer from Purdue Pharma, opioid manufacturers with much higher public profiles.
The deals are linked largely because, in 2016, Teva bought Allergan’s generic drug portfolio, including its substantial opioid business. Teva made this week’s settlement contingent in part on Allergan reaching its own deal for opioid liability.