Allergan reaches tentative $2.37b deal to settle opioid suits

A bipartisan group of state attorneys general announced Friday that it had struck an agreement in principle with pharmaceutical company Allergan for $2.37 billion to resolve more than 2,500 opioid-related lawsuits brought by states, local governments, and tribes nationwide that have suffered during the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The company declined to comment, but a quarterly earnings report Friday by Allergan’s parent company, AbbVie, characterized the amount as “a charge related to a potential settlement of litigation involving Allergan’s past sales of opioid products.”