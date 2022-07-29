US plans September COVID booster push after Moderna order

The US plans to begin offering reformulated COVID-19 booster shots in September after jockeying by Pfizer and Moderna moved up the timelines for the vaccines, people familiar with the matter said.

The US has ordered a combined 171 million doses of next-generation vaccines the companies have developed in an attempt to provide more targeted protection to the most vulnerable and freshen up immunity for others who’ve gone nearly a year since their last booster.

The companies originally signaled that the shots would be ready in October, but — in a drive to compete for government orders — both ended up committing to earlier dates, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the negotiations. US officials now expect to start giving the shots out no later than mid-September.