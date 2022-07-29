5 essential attributes of a successful governor

Voters may find it useful to consider the following five attributes of successful gubernatorial leadership when gauging each candidate’s potential: placing principles first, the ability to focus, controlling the center, getting the right people on the team, and using the bully pulpit to build public confidence.

Their campaign promises will be of little consequence, however, if they lack the leadership skills to get the job done.

Gubernatorial candidates will be crisscrossing Rhode Island between now and the Sept. 13 primary, and then leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, outlining ways to spend millions in taxpayer dollars to address the state’s social, economic, educational and fiscal challenges.

1. Putting principles first.

Does the candidate’s fealty to party, politicians and special interests obscure a commitment to the highest ethical standards?

Principles anchor a governor’s performance to core values and provide a blueprint for how a governor will do the job. These principles include not only integrity, transparency and accountability, they also encompass the rule of law, promoting equality of opportunity, stewarding resources for future generations, building strong communities, and fiscal responsibility.

2. Ability to focus.

Can you identify one or two specific things the candidate really cares about and promises to achieve?

The National Governors Association found that success in the governorship depends first and foremost on the ability to focus. Many governors try to be all things to all people, but the leader who focuses on a few big ideas can make a huge impact.

Governors who concentrate on a limited number of major policy areas have had significant impact not only in their state but also nationally.

3. Controlling the center.

Does the candidate have a track record of bringing diverse interests together to solve problems? In judging each candidate, ask if their agenda will lift everybody, not only politically connected groups.

Effective leadership is enhanced when a governor can get people to “yes” by moderating the more extreme positions of both the left and right.

A governor’s effectiveness depends on the goodwill of others. Differences are inevitable in a partisan system based on checks and balances. How a governor manages conflicts and builds consensus is a key measurement of leadership.

4. Getting the right people on the team.

Who are the candidate’s senior staff and advisors? What groups have the candidate’s ear?

Successful governors are only as effective and efficient as their teams.

In addition to being competent, a governor’s senior staff and cabinet members must understand and share his or her vision for Rhode Island. This does not mean appointing yes men and women.

5. Use the bully pulpit to mold public opinion.

Has the candidate effectively explained where the state is, where it needs to be, and how we’ll know when Rhode Island gets there?

Decisive governors who are leaders guide public opinion, they do not only react to it or govern by polling results. One of the most important powers of an effective governor is the ability to communicate. Governors who fail to mold public opinion inevitably lose influence.

Gary Sasse served as Rhode Island director of administration, executive director of the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, and director of the Hassenfeld Institute for Public Leadership.