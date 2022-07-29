Abandoned dog found locked in a metal crate in 90-degree heat in Dedham

Dedham police are investigating after a dog was found abandoned in a metal crate on Saturday as temperatures hovered over 90 degrees.

A male Pomeranian, approximately 3 to 5 years old, was found on the side of the road near Bussey Street around noon, when sweltering temperatures crept over 90 degrees, according to the Dedham Police Department.

All that was left inside the crate with the dog was a blanket with Disney “Frozen” characters on it and a blue and yellow dog sweater, but no form of identification, police said.