Another first for Constitution and Eagle tall ships — female commanders

The US Coast Guard Eagle, considered America’s tall ship, is docked behind the USS Constitution this weekend at the Charlestown Navy Yard, with the public welcome for free tours.

As morning broke over Boston Harbor on Friday, Boston residents and boaters may have been surprised to spot six masts in the Navy Yard — three more than usual.

And when these storied vessels met Friday, each, for the first time in history, are captained by women.

“This is groundbreaking,” Anna Grimes Rand, president of the USS Constitution Museum, said during a Friday evening discussion featuring the two commanders. “It’s very encouraging to look at our nation sailing forward — to have the two most symbolic ships in each service commanded by women.”

Constitution’s Commander Billie J. Farrell assumed her post in January, and Eagle’s Captain Jessica Rozzi-Ochs took command on June 24 — but added that they were proud, and humbled, to be part of history.

“I get to share how the mission of the Navy in 1812 is actually not that different from the mission of 2022,” said Farrell, who is the 77th commander of Constitution, the nation’s oldest fully commissioned warship. “It’s really special to be able to do that.”

A big part of her responsibility, Farrell said, is representing the 30 other women in command of Navy vessels across the world.

“You can’t go up to an aircraft carrier, but you can come here,” she said. “You can set foot on the Constitution, and talk to active duty sailors to hear their stories.”

Rozzi-Ochs is the 30th captain to command Eagle, a training vessel whose homeport is the US Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. The ship, which has served as a classroom at sea for new recruits, was taken as a prize after World War II and commissioned into the Coast Guard.

“We’re already privileged to have the oldest sailing vessel in the world homeported here in Boston,” Rand said. “To then bring in Eagle — who is an active ambassador for the United States, who crosses the seas and travels to foreign ports, who trains every Coast Guard that serves — that’s extraordinary on its own.”

"The icing on the cake is that, at this moment in time, two qualified candidates, selected each within their service, happened to be women," she continued. "We've reached the point in our service where both took command, and both happened to be women. Obviously, that's pretty exciting."
















