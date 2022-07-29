Baker signs abortion rights expansion bill into law

The second-term Republican supports abortion rights and has sought to protect providers through an executive order he signed last month in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to end the constitutional right to an abortion — elements of which were included in the legislation he signed Friday.

Baker’s office announced he had approved the legislation just days after the Legislature sent it to him, releasing a picture of him signing it alongside Senate President Karen E. Spilka, an Ashland Democrat.

Governor Charlie Baker on Friday signed a bill that broadens access to abortion in Massachusetts and helps shield providers from out-of-state prosecution, delivering into law an expansion of the state’s reproductive rights protections a month after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Advertisement

But he had been noncommittal on how he would approach the bill after lawmakers reached a deal on language expanding when an abortion can performed after 24 weeks of pregnancy. The measure was viewed as a potential hurdle given Baker’s past opposition to expanding the availability of later-term abortions as part of an abortion rights bill that passed in 2020.

His decision to sign it diffused a potential standoff with lawmakers, who are rushing to complete a mountain of other unfinished work before their formal legislative session ends Sunday night.

“Massachusetts remains steadfast in its commitment to protect access to reproductive health care services, especially in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade,” Baker said in a statement.

Previously, state law allowed an abortion at or after 24 weeks because of a “lethal fetal anomaly” or if “the fetus is incompatible with sustained life outside the uterus.” But it did not make any provision permitting the procedure for a baby that may only be able to survive with extreme interventions.

The bill Baker signed Friday allows for later-term abortions in the case of a “a lethal fetal anomaly or diagnosis . . . or grave fetal diagnosis that indicates that the fetus is incompatible with sustained life outside of the uterus without extraordinary medical interventions.”

Advertisement

In reaching a compromise on the language, legislative leaders had dropped a House-passed provision that would allow for later-term abortions in cases of “severe” fetal anomalies but drew opposition for some disability advocates.

The bill also seeks to help shield providers from out-of-state prosecution for procedures that are legal here, such as abortions and gender-affirming care.

Among other changes responding to last month’s ruling that allowed states to outright prohibit abortion for the first time in 49 years, the legislation also makes emergency contraceptives such as Plan B available in vending machines and requires medication abortion availability at public colleges and universities, lawmakers said.

“Pregnant people, trans people, and all people must be allowed to make their own health care decisions in consultation with their physician without fear,” Spilka said in a statement. “Our fight to protect the rights and dignity of our residents cannot end today, however, and so the Senate will continue to explore ways to uphold our fundamental rights.”

House Speaker Ronald Mariano, who was not present for the bill signing, said the legislation will help ensure that the state “can serve as a safe haven” for women seeking an abortion and for providers “whose licenses could be at risk because of laws passed in other states.”

Advertisement

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.