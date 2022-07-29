Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says Trump should be prosecuted

A graduate of Harvard Law School, Wu said she knows “it’s very important to err on the side of protecting people’s rights as opposed to jumping to conclusions.”

Did former President Donald Trump commit crimes, and if he did, should he be prosecuted?

“But when it is the President of the United States, and the type of behavior that we’re talking about is at the scale that we have seen laid out now in video footage, in interviews, in direct conversation with people around him, I mean, it’s just frustrating that we’re still talking about gray areas,” Wu said.

The interview comes amid uncertainty over whether the Justice Department will prosecute Trump for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election. A special committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol has held explosive hearings, revealing that Trump ignored pleas to call off the mob and was personally involved in a scheme to put forward fake electors. The Justice Department is investigating Trump’s actions as part of a criminal probe, according to the Washington Post, and Attorney General Merrick Garland said recently that “no person is above the law.”

Still, given weighty political and legal considerations, it’s not yet clear whether Trump will face charges. Such a case would be unprecedented, and would almost certainly inflame political disputes in a country that is already deeply divided. Prosecutors taking on a criminal case would face high standards for entering evidence, and need to prove allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, in a case that would likely be appealed all the way to the Supreme Court.









