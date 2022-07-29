Here’s how R.I. is proposing Airbnb and Vrbo hosts register their properties — at $50 per property

The proposed regulations released by the state Thursday come after the state General Assembly overrode a veto by Governor Daniel J. McKee on the statewide short-term rental registry. Public comment is open until Aug. 27.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island wants owners of short-term rentals listed on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo to pay $50 to register each of their properties, with another $50 fee to renew their registration every two years.

Under the proposal from the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation, owners would have to register each of their properties with the state. A host who has several properties will have to register each of them separately at a cost of $50 per property, and renew their registration every two years, also $50. Hosts will submit their applications for registration online.

The department said in a written statement that it came up with the fee by looking at governmental entities that do this sort of registration, picking one on the low end, while taking into account the expense of creating the registry. DBR said its plans are to have an electronic registration by Oct. 1.

Early reaction from the legislator who proposed the bill was positive.

“I think they really hit on everything I wanted,” said state Representative Lauren Carson, a Democrat of Newport.

The bill came in the wake of concerns from people in tourist-heavy areas, including Newport, about the effect that short-term rentals were having on neighborhoods — both nuisance concerns and worries about the availability of housing stock for people to live in rather than visit. Towns around the state had tried various ways to get a handle on the issue, leading to a patchwork of efforts.

To Carson, the reason for the law was simple: These are businesses, and should be registered statewide.

“I applaud these businesses for starting up,” Carson said. “I’ve owned a bed and breakfast in Newport; I know these are hardworking people running businesses to have an income. On the other hand, we have to treat them like a business.”

Airbnb, one of the major platforms, was more circumspect when asked for its response to the proposed regulations.

“Airbnb has worked with hundreds of jurisdictions around the world, including Rhode Island and others across the US, to develop sensible home-sharing rules and policies,” Nathan Rotman, Airbnb’s senior campaign manager for the US and Canada, said in an emailed statement. “We will continue to engage with the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation as they develop their regulations, so that implementation of this law is done in a lawful manner that unlocks the economic benefits of home-sharing.”

The law, when it was first proposed, met opposition from the short-term rental industry. But the General Assembly overrode McKee’s veto soon after its session began in January.

The law requires property owners who list their homes on third-party platforms to submit information including the place of business of the owner, their contact information, the address of the property, the number of rooms, and the intended use of the property. Failure to register comes with fines ranging from $250 for 30 days of noncompliance to $1,000 for more than 60 days.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.