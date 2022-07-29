How the candidates for R.I. governor would spend their Mega Millions winnings

I asked every candidate for governor that question, and most of them actually had some thoughts about it. Here’s what they had to say.

Tonight’s Mega Millions drawing is expected to surge past $1.1 billion, making it the third-largest lottery jackpot in history. So how would you spend the money if you won?

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea

She’s playing.

”If I hit the Mega Millions jackpot, I’d like to do something positive for Rhode Islanders. One thing that comes to mind is renovating or replacing the Budlong pool in Cranston to create a safe, healthy, accessible, and inclusive recreational swim facility – all while preserving the status of our small state having one of the largest outdoor pools in the country. I would create a foundation to support projects like these that help make a difference in people’s lives.”

Helena Foulkes

Not playing.

A spokeswoman writes, “If she were to somehow win $800 million, she would give it to Rhode Island public schools to make much-needed building improvements.”

Governor Dan McKee

Not playing.

”I’m not planning to buy a ticket, so I can give another Rhode Islander a chance of winning.”

Luis Daniel Muñoz

Not playing.

”As a thought experiment, with more than $400 million, I’d dedicate the rest of my life giving it away to the next seven generations, and I’d certainly continue to fight for progressive political change.”

Matt Brown

Not playing.

Republicans

Ashley Kalus

She’s playing.

A spokeswoman writes, “If she wins, her biggest purchase will be a retirement home for Dan McKee.”

Jonathan Riccitelli

He’s playing.

”Two things: A venti cold brew from Starbucks and I’d donate $100 million to brain cancer research and/or expand the centers we have now.”

Independent Zachary Baker Hurwitz

He’s playing.

”If I was fortunate enough to win, I’d start a foundation with that money to help the less fortunate.”

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.