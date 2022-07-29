Local animals and birds can survive drought conditions

“I don’t think this is really outside the bounds of what a lot of the species around here have to endure,” Scarpitti said. “They’ve evolved in an environment where seasonally things do get dry.”

Although the state has mandated restrictions on outdoor water use in response to the drought, native animal species are equipped to conserve water and survive periods of relentlessly dry weather. And, despite the damage to lawns and gardens , David Scarpitti , a biologist at the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife , said the drought is not severe enough to raise concerns about the welfare of animals.

Despite widespread drought across Massachusetts , biologists reassure that local wildlife, such as chipmunks, squirrels, and birds are doing just fine.

Advertisement

More than 43 percent of Massachusetts is experiencing severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and the entire state is considered abnormally dry. But Scarpitti said Massachusetts dry spells tend to be relatively short, and a drought would have to span several seasons to put significant stress on wildlife.

Marj Rines, a naturalist at Mass Audubon , agrees that the statewide drought is not threatening animals as critical bodies of water, such reservoirs and rivers, are still drinking sources. Although dryness may cause “ephemeral” bodies of water like shallow ponds and small streams to evaporate, she said, small animals and birds are able to extract sufficient moisture from the plants and insects they eat.

Scarpitti said animals are able to conserve water and energy by resting during the hottest, driest parts of the day and searching for sustenance at dusk or taking advantage of morning dew at dawn.

“These animals, they can exploit even very small water sources,” Scarpitti said. “In Massachusetts, there’s countless little sources of water naturally occurring, whether it’s a pond or a stream or a creek.”

Advertisement

When natural water is limited, animals take advantage of the water that humans inadvertently provide through sprinklers and hoses, Scarpitti said.

“Everybody is watering their lawn and those animals aren’t dumb,” Scarpitti said. “They see that water coming out.”

For Massachusetts residents who want to lend a hand to small animals during the drought, Scarpitti said they should avoid directly interacting with them. Rather, people should optimize their property’s natural habitat by planting a variety of plants and flowers that the animals can eat.

Rines said planting native species on one’s property is most beneficial to local birds and animals because those plants are likely to survive a dry period long enough to provide sustenance for animals. Conifers , nut-bearing trees, and perennials are among native plants that are important for birds, according to the Massachusetts Audubon Society’s website.

“If you’ve got horticultural plants, you have to water them,” Rines said. “Whereas if you’ve got native plants, they are going to tolerate a lack of water a lot better.”

Rines said residents can also help small animals endure the drought by leaving water for them in containers, being careful to keep them clean because summer heat can cause bacteria to brew in unwashed vessels.

“By all means, put water out,” Rines said. “It’s a wonderful way to not only benefit the birds and animals, but to enjoy nature a little bit more.”

















Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @j0urnalistkatie