A new face for an old, beloved clock

It bore silent witness as a nation marched off to foreign wars, finally embraced civil rights, and watched riveted as Neil Armstrong stepped off Apollo 11′s ladder in July 1969 and onto the dusty lunar surface.

It sprang to life as a staggered country struggled to emerge from the grips of the Great Depression.

DOVER, N.H. – It has soared high above this town for 87 years now, keeping faithful time through historic blizzards, turbulent political unrest, moon shots, and the assassination of a young president from the neighboring state to the south.

But now, the 87-year-old clock tower atop City Hall is showing its age.

It needs a makeover for which this town of 32,000 is willing to spend $576,000.

“It’s an icon,” Josh Hynes, 38, a local barber, told me the other day under another pitiless summer sun. “When you pass through town, it’s a landmark. We wouldn’t want to see that go away by any means.”

The old clock tower isn’t going anywhere.

No, it’s tenderly being given a new life. Its dome is receiving new copper sheathing that will restore its luster. Its mechanisms will be repaired.

The resurrection work will continue through the winter so when Dover marks its 400th anniversary next year, the faithful old clock tower will be worthy of the jubilant municipal celebration.

“I think it’s a landmark,” said Mike Day,operations director of the local Woodman Museum, which focuses on history, science, and the arts. “It’s not our first City Hall. It’s our fourth.

“But it does have historical significance because it’s the longest-standing City Hall that we’ve had. The historic aspect of it all is pretty important.”

Pretty important. That’s precisely the way Ben Careno is approaching the work to restore the building and prepare it for posterity.

He’s the general manager of Careno Construction Co. of Portsmouth, the same firm that already is at work replacing the nearby Dover Public Library’s 100-year-old slate roof.

Now it is adding City Hall to its to-do list — work that will begin in earnest in mid-August, when staging will go up around the building and the City Hall weather vane will be removed and refurbished to historical standards.

And then the real work begins.

“The gold leaf on the dome will be refinished by a specialist out of Connecticut,” Careno told me the other day as we stood on the hot roof. “We’ll bring in a specialist to do the gold gilding. We will replace all of the copper on the roof below the bell tower.

“We’ll replace the copper sheathing on the roof above the brick base of the cupola. We’ll give it a brand-new paint job to historic standards. Basically, we’re going to do historic renovations to bring back how it looked in 1935.”

The work has lighted up the city’s social media network. Facebook followers have been keeping careful track. It’s the topic of conversation down on the sidewalks nearby.

“It’s time,” said Eric Sanderson, the facilities project manager for Dover. “It needs to be done. I think everybody agrees that it’s a good move.”

A good move for an important municipal landmark.

It was built in 1935 to replace the old City Hall and opera house building that burned down in 1933. Across its history, Dover’s four city halls have all had similar clock towers; three were destroyed by fires.

The current structure is Dovers oldest municipal building, a status that places a premium on the historic preservation of the place.

“There are different requirements for each type of historic preservation,” Careno said. “We’re trying to bring back the glory of the original building.”

Beneath the clock tower, the building is a testament to the rhythms of daily life in Dover.

Its lobby has brass plaques that carry the names of old council members and aldermen. A separate plaque honors those who “died that we may live.”

There are metal stairs and brick walls that lead to the tower above.

Careno knows how important this work is to the people who work in the building and the residents who call Dover home.

“I grew up in Dover,” he said. “Born and raised. That’s my junior high school right over there,” he said, pointing to a building in the near distance.

He’s been looking up at the clock tower since he was a little boy on a bicycle.

“I’ve seen it my whole life. Absolutely,” he said. “We do a lot of work [for the city] and so when this project came out, we had a special interest.”

He knows this place. And its history. And its people.

For some, the old clock tower conjures images worthy of Hollywood movie-makers like Robert Zemeckis, who directed the 1985 classic film “Back to the Future.”

The movie features an old clock tower that is struck by lightning carrying 1.21 gigawatts of electricity, enough to propel Marty McFly, portrayed by Michael J. Fox, back to the future.

Josh Hynes, at work at his barbershop, remembers that movie — an instant classic if there ever was one.

Great Caesar’s ghost, he has a photo of the time-traveling DeLorean, featured in the film, on his phone.

“I like the way the clock tower looks,” he said, calling it nothing less than the faithful, ticking symbol of this city.

And, now, it’ll be around for a few more generations who can gaze skyward and get a glimpse of local history as they learn what time of day it is.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.