R.I. fugitive arrested after assault at Park Street MBTA station

Police who arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a woman at the Park Street MBTA station found he was also wanted in Rhode Island in a fraud case, MBTA Transit Police said.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., Transit Police officers received a radio call to respond to the station, where they were met by a woman who said a man approached her near the Green Line fare gates, wrapped his arms around her, and kissed her on both cheeks, police said.

The man, later identified as Emir Ikanovic, 33, of West Bridgewater, entered a trolley and officers proceeded to remove him, police said. Ikanovic asked officers what he did wrong, they said.