Section of Huntington Ave. closed as fire department responds to smoking manhole

Green Line train service on the E Branch has been suspended and a section of Huntington Avenue is closed as firefighters respond to a report of smoke emitting from a manhole cover, officials said.

E Branch service “is terminating at Brigham Circle due to a power problem. Use Route 39 for alternate service to Heath St.,” the MBTA said in a tweet posted at 12:44 p.m.

Huntington Avenue is closed to traffic between Parker Hill Avenue and Mission Street, according to Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department.