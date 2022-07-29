Section of Huntington Ave. closed as fire department responds to smoking manhole

Green Line train service on the E Branch has been suspended and a section of Huntington Avenue is closed as firefighters respond to a report of smoke emitting from a manhole cover, officials said.
E Branch service “is terminating at Brigham Circle due to a power problem. Use Route 39 for alternate service to Heath St.,” the MBTA said in a tweet posted at 12:44 p.m.
Huntington Avenue is closed to traffic between Parker Hill Avenue and Mission Street, according to Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department.
The fire department responded to the area of 835 Huntington Ave., near the Mission Park MBTA stop, at 11:50 p.m. for a smoking manhole, Alkins said.
There was not an explosion and the manhole cover was not blown off, he said.
Firefighters checked adjacent buildings for carbon monoxide and “all readings are normal,” Alkins said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
