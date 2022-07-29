See photos of the devastation caused by flooding in Kentucky

Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday for people missing in record floods that wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear governor said 15 people have died, a toll he expected to grow as the rain keeps falling, and more than 200 people have sought shelter.
“I do believe it will end up being one of the most significant, deadly floods that we have had in Kentucky in at least a very long time,” Beshear said Thursday.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.