See photos of the devastation caused by flooding in Kentucky

Updated July 29, 2022, 50 minutes ago
A man prepared to launch a boat near flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on July 28, 2022.Ryan C. Hermens/Associated Press

Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday for people missing in record floods that wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear governor said 15 people have died, a toll he expected to grow as the rain keeps falling, and more than 200 people have sought shelter.

“I do believe it will end up being one of the most significant, deadly floods that we have had in Kentucky in at least a very long time,” Beshear said Thursday.

Members of the Jackson Fire Department prepared to conduct search and rescue operations downtown on July 28, 2022, in Jackson, Ky.Michael Swensen/Getty
Members of the Morehead Fire Department conducted search and rescue operations downtown on July 28, 2022, in Jackson, Ky. Michael Swensen/Getty
Members of a rescue team assisted a family out of a boat on July 28, 2022, in Quicksand, Ky. Michael Swensen/Getty
Members of the Jackson Fire Department prepared to conduct search and rescue operations downtown on July 28, 2022, in Jackson, Ky.Michael Swensen/Getty
A member of the Jackson Fire Department reacted outside his vehicle downtown on July 28, 2022, in Jackson, Ky.Michael Swensen/Getty
Vehicles are seen in floodwaters downtown on July 28, 2022, in Jackson, Ky.Michael Swensen/Getty
Members of the Jackson Fire Department take a break outside their vehicle downtown on July 28, 2022, in Jackson, Ky.Michael Swensen/Getty
Members of the Jackson Fire Department prepared to conduct search and rescue operations downtown on July 28, 2022, in Jackson, Ky.Michael Swensen/Getty
Lewis Ritchie pulled a kayak through the water after delivering groceries to his father-in-law on on July 28, 2022, outside Jackson, Ky.Michael Swensen/Getty
A rescue team from the Jackson Fire Department assisted people out of floodwaters downtown on July 28, 2022, in Jackson, Ky.Michael Swensen/Getty
Aerial view of homes submerged under flood waters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River on July 28, 2022, in Jackson, Ky.LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images
A Jackson resident sought shelter after the area was inundated by flood waters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River on July 28, 2022, in Jackson, Ky.LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images
A homeowner measured floodwater from the North Fork of the Kentucky River next to his home on July 28, 2022, in Jackson, Ky.LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images
Aerial view of homes submerged under flood waters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River on July 28, 2022, in Jackson, Ky.LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images
A home is submerged under flood waters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River on July 28, 2022, in Jackson, Ky.LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images
A stranded family is rescued from the flood waters of the North Fork of the Kentucky River on July 28, 2022, in Jackson, Ky.LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images
A man loaded objects in a floating device as his home was almost completely submerged by floodwaters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River on July 28, 2022, in Jackson, Ky.LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images
Road signs are barely visible on a road covered by floodwaters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River on July 28, 2022, in Jackson, Ky.LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images
A young woman walked through waist-deep water next to a house flooded by the waters of the North Fork of the Kentucky River on July 28, 2022, in Jackson, Ky.LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images
A first responder put a life jacket on a little girl saved from the flood waters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River on July 28, 2022, in Jackson, Ky.LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images
A couple moved belongings away from their house to save them from flood waters on the North Fork of the Kentucky River on July 28, 2022, in Jackson, Ky.LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images
An abandoned pick-up truck is seen submerged under flood waters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River on July 28, 2022, in Jackson, Ky.LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images
Aerial view of homes submerged under flood waters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River on July 28, 2022, in Jackson, Ky.LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walked inflatable boats across flood waters over Ky. State Road 15 on July 28, 2022.Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press
Home and structures were flooded near Quicksand, Ky., on July 28, 2022.Ryan C. Hermens/Associated Press
Men rode in a bpsy along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on July 28, 2022. Ryan C. Hermens/Associated Press

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

